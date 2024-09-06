‘Definitely Noticeable’ That Steelers’ Defense Got Faster, T.J. Watt Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved on defense this offseason with the additions of players like LB Patrick Queen and S DeShon Elliott. The group also added a lot of speed, with one big addition in that department being LB Payton Wilson, whom the team selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Speaking to reporters after practice today, OLB T.J. Watt said that Pittsburgh’s defense has more speed than it did last season.

“It’s definitely noticeable. Just the amount of guys being able to fly in, always in the backfield, I think [Patrick Queen] is a big addition to that. Some of the guys on the d-line, interior have been playing really well too. I mean, Montravius Adams had a hell of a preseason, I think you just saw that. It’s not like we really lost size with the speed, and that’s always crucial. So I think we’re gonna be a very physical team, but also a quick sideline-to-sideline defense,” Watt said via Chris Adamski of TribLive.

TJ Watt says the improved speed of the Steelers defense in 2024 is “definitely noticeable” pic.twitter.com/bcUZ6UF65N — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 6, 2024

As Watt said, the big thing to take away is that the Steelers didn’t sacrifice any size by adding speed. They kept most of their talent on their defensive line and added Dean Lowry in free agency. Queen and Wilson add a lot of speed on the second level, and that should help Pittsburgh be better against the run this season. In addition, the speed of both Queen and Wilson can help them handle tight ends in coverage. That should free up Minkah Fitzpatrick to play more of a deep-safety role, which should help him when it comes to creating turnovers.

Pittsburgh’s defense has been among the best in the league for the last few seasons, and it should be again this season. The unit should really be one of the five best in the league, but questions remain at cornerback. Donte Jackson had a solid training camp and should be a good No. 2 opposite Joey Porter Jr., but depth is a question behind those two. Still, Pittsburgh has talent across the board on defense and even with some questions, it’s going to be a group that helps the Steelers win a lot of games this season.

We’ll get our first true look at the defense Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, which should be a good test of the speed Watt talked about with Bijan Robinson in the backfield.

The speed the Steelers added will make them better across the board and give them a lot more flexibility. That should make this defense the best one that the Steelers have had in years. That’s a high bar to clear, but this group has the ability to be really talented.