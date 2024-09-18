Dan Moore Jr. Thinks Steelers’ Running Game Is Close To Exploding

Most of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason, at least offensively, was centered on improving their rushing attack. They brought in two mobile quarterbacks, hired OC Arthur Smith, and selected offensive linemen with three of their first five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Two weeks in, the ground game hasn’t reached the next level that many hoped it would.

Dan Moore Jr. believes the offense is very close.

“Very much so,” Moore said when asked if he felt the offense was on the verge of finding more success in a video posted by TribLive’s Chris Adamski on X. “You see so many runs on film [where] we’re just so close to breaking a four-yard run to a 40-yard run. So it’s just the small things, cleaning up the small details. Like I said, some of that has to do with finish. So, just putting some of that on film.”

Dan Moore articulating the Steelers’ offensive line’s belief that the run game will start to explode pic.twitter.com/P1QaAP5KtL — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 18, 2024

The first step is probably solidifying the starting five on the offensive line. With RT Troy Fautanu being promoted to starter on the official depth chart, they are one step closer to making that happen. LG Isaac Seumalo should be close to returning from a pectoral injury as well, and then you should have your starting five of Moore, Seumalo, Zach Frazier, James Daniels, and Fautanu.

Frazier and Fautanu have both impressed with their early play. Frazier in particular has been playing with a certain nastiness that has been missing on the offensive line for years. He had a handful of pancake blocks in his Week 1 debut. Moore elaborated on what is missing and mentioned their ability to finish off blocks.

“We talk about our finish on film,” Moore said. “Just wearing defenses down, trying to kill guys with our finish. Pushing guys over piles, trying to dump guys, and just playing the attrition game. And hopefully when we get in the third or fourth quarter, those guys start wearing down and we can start hitting some of those bigger runs.”

If you look at the Steelers’ rushing attack over the first two weeks of last season, they have already improved. Against the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns last season, the Steelers started with 31 attempts for 96 yards. This year, they are at 77 attempts for 278 yards. It has been higher volume and more efficient, with plenty of room to still grow.

Najee Harris’ rushing total this season is already as much as his first three games combined from a year ago. Jaylen Warren is just starting to get going after sustaining a hamstring injury in the preseason. And the second half of last season was when the running game really took off. Their baseline is already much improved from a season ago. If they can continue to progress, look out.