Dan Moore Jr. Ready For ‘Dirty Job’ Of Blocking Khalil Mack And Joey Bosa

Football is won in the trenches, and it’s not pretty. In fact, it is kind of a dirty job. But, that is what wins games, and Pittsburgh Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. knows that he has a tough task tomorrow blocking the Los Angeles Chargers stout defensive line.

Moore spoke with WMBS’ George Von Benko today and explained how although he has a tough task this against the Chargers, he is making life easier for others on offense.

“Coach Tomlin talks about that some people having dirty jobs and this week sometimes I’m gonna have the dirty job blocking Khalil [Mack] by myself, blocking 97 [Joey Bosa] by myself,” Moore told Von Benko. “But, I know on the back end that if my job’s dirty, someone else’s is easier. So just gonna try and go out there, do nothing different. Just go out there, execute, play my game, and hope everything falls in line.”

Pittsburgh’s offensive line has not been great to start the season, but Moore has been a pleasant surprise. So far, he’s a top-10 tackle according to PFF. However, this week is his and the offensive line’s toughest test going up against Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and the Chargers.

That will be a dirty job, and it is inevitable for Moore and his fellow offensive lineman to lose some reps. But, if they can succeed, or at least minimize the impact Mack and Bosa have, the others on the offense could reap very nice rewards.

If the offensive line can neutralize the Chargers defensive line, it could mean a big day for running backs Najee Harris or Jaylen Warren. Bigger picture, if Moore and his fellow linemen can control the line of scrimmage, it’ll help Pittsburgh control time of possession and reduce the amount of time their defense is on the field. All that will limit scoring opportunities for the Chargers.

Offensive line is not a glamorous position. Rarely do you ever see offensive lineman highlights on SportsCenter, but it is so crucial to winning. It is a dirty job, and it will be extra dirty tomorrow. But if the offensive line takes care of business, it could lead to Steelers offensive highlights being shown on SportsCenter, something that’s yet to make television this season.