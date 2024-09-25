‘Consistency Creates Credibility:’ Colts DC Holds Mike Tomlin ‘In Very, Very High Regard’

It’s been a very long time since Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin coached another team. But when the Steelers travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts on Sunday, Tomlin will face off against a defense coached by Gus Bradley, a man who remembers the stories of Tomlin with another team.

Tomlin and Bradley were never on the same coaching staff in Tampa Bay, but Tomlin’s legacy began with the Buccaneers. Bradley began his NFL coaching career there as well. He started as a defensive quality control coach in 2006 and then became the linebackers coach for 2007-08. Tomlin’s tenure with the Buccaneers as defensive backs coach lasted from 2001 to 2005, but it was memorable.

“Back when I was in Tampa, I heard stories about Mike Tomlin, just about how much of an impact he had with the DBs there during the Monte Kiffin era,” said Bradley during his Tuesday press conference per video from Locked On Colts. “I think there’s a term; consistency creates credibility, and he has been so consistent. And his credibility throughout the league, and what coaches think of him, and what he’s done with that organization is off the chart. So I think, that’s someone I hold in very, very high regard just because of things I heard about him in Tampa. And now having a chance to face him a couple times and just seen what he’s done as a head coach, I don’t think, it’s not surprising to anybody that was with him at Tampa to see the success that he’s had.”

It’s been nearly 20 years since Tomlin was on the Tampa coaching staff, but that’s where he earned his first Super Bowl ring. The Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003 over the Oakland Raiders. Tomlin was the defensive backs coach, and his unit had four interceptions in the 48-21 victory.

One of the defensive backs for the Buccaneers in that game was Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronde Barber. Barber has praised Tomlin repeatedly, saying that Tomlin “transformed me into the player” going into the Hall of Fame. Barber continued to play for Tampa Bay through 2012, so undoubtedly he would have been one of the players telling stories about Tomlin that Bradley heard.

Mike Tomlin’s time with the Buccaneers was part of his growth to becoming the head coach he is today in Pittsburgh. Even though he and Bradley never coached together, Bradley knew just what kind of coach he was. The continued success doesn’t surprise Bradley, either.

The NFL holds Tomlin in high regard, and “Consistency creates credibility” is a big part of that. The Steelers have struggled in the playoffs recently, which is frustrating to fans. But players and coaches around the league love Tomlin.

And Sunday will be another chance for Mike Tomlin to build on his success that began back in Tampa. The Steelers have the opportunity to start the season 4-0 and stack more wins against the AFC. Those types of wins will be vital for the playoffs.