Colts’ Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Braden Smith Returns To Practice, Ryan Kelly Added To Report

The Indianapolis Colts got some good and bad news on their injury report Thursday as C Ryan Kelly, who wasn’t listed on the injury report yesterday, missed practice today with a neck injury. OT Braden Smith, who will be tasked with blocking T.J. Watt, was a full participant today after missing practice yesterday with a knee injury. DE Kwity Paye and CB Kenny Moore II were also non-participants for the second day in a row, which doesn’t bode well for their availability Sunday. The team passed along its injury report on Twitter.

COLTS’ WEEK 4 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

DE Kwity Paye (quad)

CB Kenny Moore II (hip)

CB Chris Lammons (knee/ankle)

DE Tyquan Lewis (calf, wrist)

C Ryan Kelly (Neck)

LIMITED

None

FULL

LB Grant Stuard (heel)

OT Braden Smith (knee)

The other bad news for Indianapolis was DE Tyquan Lewis being downgraded from a full participant yesterday to a non-participant today. The Steelers will be without OLB Alex Highsmith, and it seems like the Colts could be down some key defensive players with Lewis, Moore and Paye all not practicing on Thursday.

The Colts are already down DL DeForest Buckner, who was placed on IR ahead of Week 2. Losing Paye for the game against the Steelers would be another blow to their defensive line, especially if Lewis can’t go.

The good news for the Colts is having Smith back fully, and he’ll likely be able to go on Sunday. Watt is a tough matchup, so logging as much as practice as possible will be important for Smith to try to hold his own against the talented edge rusher. Moore is one of the best slot corners in the league. If he can’t play, the Steelers might be able to target their slot receiver more, which will likely be Calvin Austin III, who is coming off the best game of his career.