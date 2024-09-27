Colts Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Two Starters Ruled Out On Defense, Four Questionable For Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts have had a few notable names on their injury report leading up to the Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. DE Kwity Paye has been a particularly interesting one to track with DeForest Buckner already on IR. Head coach Shane Steichen ruled Paye out earlier today along with CB Kenny Moore II.

In addition to Paye, DE Tyquan Lewis appeared on the Thursday report with a calf and wrist injury and was unable to practice. That could leave the Colts’ d-line dangerously thin.

Friday’s report, as always, includes the final injury designations for the game. Questionable is supposed to be a 50-50 chance to play, doubtful means they are very unlikely to play, and they can also be ruled out.

The Colts released their full injury report and designations for Sunday’s game on X.

COLTS’ WEEK 4 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

DE Kwity Paye (quad) – Out

CB Kenny Moore II (hip) – Out

C Ryan Kelly (neck) – Questionable

OT Braden Smith (knee) – Questionable

DE Tyquan Lewis (calf/wrist) – Questionable

LIMITED

N/A

FULL

LB Grant Stuard (heel)

CB Chris Lammons (knee/ankle) – Questionable

Paye and Moore were ruled out a couple hours before this final report, so Lewis’ status as questionable with two different injuries will be interesting to track. He was unable to practice on Thursday or Friday after a full practice on Wednesday.

Lammons is Moore’s backup, and he is also dealing with multiple injuries. He practiced fully, so chances are good that he will play unless his body responds poorly to the extra work on Friday. He has been around the league since 2018, mostly as a depth and special teams player. He could end up making his second career start on Sunday.

The offensive line has a couple concerns with C Ryan Kelly and OT Braden Smith. Kelly started out the week okay, but a neck injury popped up that prevented him from practicing on Thursday and Friday. OT Braden Smith did not practice on Wednesday and Friday but practiced fully on Thursday. He would be primarily guarding T.J. Watt so his availability could be significant. It is possible that rookie OL Tanor Bortolini starts at center if Kelly is unable to go. The RT start could go to rookie OT Matt Goncalves, who played at the University of Pittsburgh.

For Pro Football Focus’ No. 1-rated offensive line, and with the Steelers’ No. 1-rated defensive line coming to town, these could be some significant injuries for the Colts.