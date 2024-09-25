Colts’ Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Three Key Starters Miss Practice

Coming off of a physical Week 3 featuring matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts were back to work Wednesday in preparation for the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After having a number of players on the injury report entering Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Bears, the Colts had a handful of players on the report on Wednesday coming off of the 21-16 win over Chicago. Four players missed practice, including DE Kwity Paye and slot corner Kenny Moore II, while two others were listed in full after dealing with injuries in previous weeks.

In total, three key starters for the Colts in Moore, Paye and right tackle Braden Smith missed practice Wednesday, while backup cornerback Chris Lammons also missed practice.

The Colts’ Twitter account tweeted out the injury report moments ago.

COLTS WEEK 4 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

DE Kwity Paye (quad)

CB Kenny Moore II (hip)

CB Chris Lammons (knee/ankle)

OT Braden Smith (knee)

LIMITED

None

FULL

DE Tyquan Lewis (calf, wrist)

LB Grant Stuard (heel)

Already missing star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who is on IR with an ankle injury, the Colts lost defensive end Kwity Paye late in the Week 3 game against the Bears with a quad injury, causing him to sit out Wednesday’s practice, dealing another blow to the Colts’ defensive line. Paye played 67 snaps against the Bears in Week 3 before exiting with the injury. Prior to the injury, Paye had five pressures and a sack.

Per #Colts HC Shane Steichen, DE Kwity Paye (quad) and CB Kenny Moore II (hip) won't practice today, so but they'll evaluate throughout the week, — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) September 25, 2024

Star slot cornerback Kenny Moore II was also injured against the Bears, having played 83 snaps before exiting with the hip injury. Lammons, who came on in relief of Moore and played the final seven snaps of the game, also missed practice on Wednesday with a knee and ankle injury.

Starting right tackle Braden Smith also missed practice with a knee injury for the Colts. Entering Week 3, Smith did not practice last Friday for an unspecified reason, but then played all 56 snaps against the Bears. Now, he’s back on the injury report ahead of Week 4, this time with a knee issue.