Colts Rule Out Two Key Starters On Defense For Steelers Game

The Indianapolis Colts have had a number of key injuries to monitor this week leading up to their home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The final injury report hasn’t been released yet, but head coach Shane Steichen ruled out a couple notable starters, per Sports Illustrated’s Colts reporter Jake Arthur on X.

Per #Colts HC Shane Steichen, CB Kenny Moore II (hip) and DE Kwity Paye (quad) are OUT Sunday vs. #Steelers. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) September 27, 2024

DE Kwity Paye (quad) and CB Kenny Moore II (hip) have both been ruled out. These are significant injuries for the Colts against the Steelers. Paye is probably the bigger deal of the two, especially since DT DeForest Buckner landed on IR recently. In addition to Paye and Buckner, Tyquan Lewis failed to practice on Thursday and could be another issue for their D-line.

Their defensive line did a nice job against the Steelers in last year’s blowout win, but they will be at way less than full strength this week. That is good news for a Steelers offense that has been possessing the ball and wearing opponents down late in games with a steady dose of running the football.

Moore is a significant blow to the defense, too. The former Pro Bowl cornerback is one of their top defensive backs with a very impressive 76.5 PFF grade this season, including an 83.3 grade in coverage. He has mostly been operating out of the slot, but the Steelers found some success in that area of the field last week with TE Pat Freiermuth and WR Calvin Austin III.