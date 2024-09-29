Colts QB Anthony Richardson Questionable To Return With Hip Injury (Updates)

UPDATE, 1:57 p.m: Colts QB Anthony Richardson has been ruled out for the rest of the game with the hip injury, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Anthony Richardson (hip) is OUT — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 29, 2024

The Colts will lean on veteran Joe Flacco as the quarterback the rest of the game against the Steelers, a team he knows all too well from his time in the AFC North.

Our original story is below.

After carving up the vaunted defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers through the first two drives of Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts might be without second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson for the rest of the game.

Richardson suffered a hip injury on a run on the second drive of the game after taking a big hit from Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, fumbling the ball and exiting the game. The Colts recovered the fumble, and then two plays later Richardson came back in.

On a designed run, Richardson went down grabbing his hip again and exited the game. He is questionable to return, according to Colts beat writer James Boyd.

Anthony Richardson is a hip injury and is QUESTIONABLE to return. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 29, 2024

Richardson scrambled for 16 yards on the play, but at the end of the run Richardson fumbled and took the big shot to his hip from Fitzpatrick, resulting in the 2023 first-round pick remaining on the ground after the play. Once he came back in, the Colts ran a designed run for him, which led to him going down lame on the play, exiting the game and going right to the locker room.

Richardson returned to the sideline shortly after exiting the game, but for now the Colts have backup quarterback Joe Flacco in the game.

Richardson is on the sideline but Flacco is still on the field (for now). https://t.co/PK3BmIVdcQ — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) September 29, 2024

Prior to exiting the game, Richardson had completed 3-of-4 passes for 71 yards and added three carries for 26 yards. The Colts currently hold a 14-0 lead.