Colts DC Treating Steelers Like ‘High-Powered Offense’ Because Of Their Incredible Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t had an explosive offense, but their defense has been so good that they can afford to start slowly. Their ability to win low-scoring games seems to be forcing opposing teams to treat them like an explosive offense, though. Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is preparing his unit like they are facing an amazing offense.

“I do think that we recognize, it’s kind of like when you’re facing a high-powered offense,” Bradley said Tuesday via Locked on Colts. “What can you do to keep them off the field for the defense? I think it’s the same thing. We’ve got to create as many opportunities [as possible] for our offense.

“It can’t be, ‘Well, the offense only had eight series this game.’ We’ve got to try to find a way to get off the field [and] give them multiple series to give them the best opportunity to score.”

For the Steelers, the best offense might be a good defense. They haven’t been able to score more than 20 points, but because their defense is smothering opponents, any lead greater than one score can feel insurmountable. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, they went up by 10 points, and it felt like the Chargers had no chance to win.

Bradley has been in the NFL since 2006, so he has experience going against multiple offenses. With the Colts, his defense has had middling results so far this year, but they could give the Steelers fits. They have a solid rotation along the defensive line, talent at linebacker, and a few playmakers in the secondary. They may be 1-2, but overlooking them would be a mistake.

The Steelers have also thrived in low-scoring games so far this year. They’ve allowed their defense to make impact plays while not turning the ball over on offense. If the Colts can win the turnover battle, they could make the Steelers uncomfortable. They haven’t really been in that situation yet this year, and it’s unclear how they would react in that situation.

Justin Fields had a good showing against an impressive Chargers defense, so we’ll see if he can build off that against the Colts. Bradley seems intent on forcing Fields to make some mistakes, which means protecting the football should continue as priority number one. The Colts’ offense better have that same goal in mind because the Steelers’ defense will surely want to cause more mayhem this week.