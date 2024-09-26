Chris Simms Doesn’t ‘Feel Necessarily Great About’ Picking Steelers To Beat Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Indianapolis Colts late last year, but this week they have a chance to avenge that loss. They made some significant improvements to their team, so they should fare better against the Colts this year. However, it will likely be another physical contest with the Colts having a strong running game. Because of that, analyst Chris Simms isn’t confident the Steelers can win this game.

“I’m taking Pittsburgh to win the football game, but I don’t feel necessarily great about it,” Simms said Thursday on his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. “The thing that I worry about overall is that running game, but at the end of the day, I don’t trust Anthony Richardson to make a lot of big throws or dissect this defense.

“I think this is a game he makes a bad turnover or two to go along with it. The Colts’ defense not being that good, I think there’s enough Pittsburgh offense to make it happen.”

While the Steelers have played multiple dynamic running backs this season, the Colts may have the most complete running game they have faced. Their offensive line is fantastic, Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and quarterback Anthony Richardson is also a threat on the ground.

Also, Colts head coach Shane Steichen has a great offensive mind, so their running scheme could give the Steelers fits. However, through three weeks, that looks easier said than done. The Steelers’ defense has been unreal as a whole, and their run defense has been particularly impressive. Everyone has bought in to stopping the run, including the defensive backs.

Taylor and the Colts will likely leave the Steelers with some bumps and bruises, but they seem to be up for the challenge. If they force the Colts’ offense to run through Richardson, they could set themselves up nicely. He’s already thrown six interceptions this year, and Simms is correct that the Steelers are in a good position to force him to make more turnovers.

It could be a close game like Simms believes, but as long as Justin Fields plays like he did against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers should be fine. Their defense is better than the Colts’, and Fields made numerous impressive plays. If the Steelers can get their run game going earl, they could make Simms feel much better about his decision.