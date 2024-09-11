Chris Boswell Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week. That comes on the heels of an incredible Week 1, Boswell making all six of his field goals and being responsible for all 18 of the team’s points in an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Not only did Boswell make all six of his kicks, three of them came from 50-plus yards. His first make of the season came from 57 while he later connected from 51 and 56 yards out. As the team noted, Boswell is the first player in franchise history to make three 50-plus yard field goals in a game.

BOSWELL DRILLS A 57-YARD FG FOR THE STEELERS!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fHv4AzjZOU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2024

For his career, Boswell is an incredible 82.5 percent on field goals of 50-plus yards, going 33-of-40 throughout his career. He has more 50-yard field goals than every other kicker in team history combined. Including the playoffs, it’s the third game in which he made six field goals.

Boswell even stepped in and served as the team’s emergency punter after starter Cameron Johnston went down with a season-ending knee injury. Boswell, who hadn’t punted in a game since 2014, booted a 43-yarder that was tackled for no return, creating a 43-yard net.

It’s the third time in his career that Chris Boswell has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and the first since Week 13 of the 2017 season. That day, he hit three field goals to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, including a 38-yarder as time expired in the Steelers’ 23-20 win. Boswell also won the award in 2015 after making four field goals in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He is the first Steeler to win the award since WR Diontae Johnson in 2019 for his 85-yard punt return touchdown against the Cardinals. To put that timeline in perspective, that came during Johnson’s rookie season.

Boswell will aim to continue that success against Denver in Week 2.