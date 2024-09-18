Chargers’ Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Justin Herbert Misses Practice With Ankle Injury

Entering preparation leading up to the Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, all eyes are on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his health.
Herbert was injured in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, getting rolled up on by a defender, bending his ankle in rather ugly fashion. Though X-rays were negative, Herbert is still dealing with the injury, which could hinder him Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Staying in Charlotte to prepare for the Week 3 matchup against the Steelers after a 26-3 win over the Panthers, the Chargers hit the practice field Wednesday, and Herbert was not present, missing practice with the ankle injury. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh stated Wednesday that he expects Herbert to play so this could all be part of the Chargers’ plan for this week.
Herbert was one of a five players who didn’t practice Wednesday for the Chargers while four others were limited.
CHARGERS WEEK 3 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT
DNP
QB Justin Herbert (ankle)
LB Junior Colson (hamstring)
OLB Bud Dupree (illness)
WR Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf)
CB Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula)
LIMITED
DE Joey Bosa (hip)
S Alohi Gilman (knee)
TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)
OLB Khalil Mack (NIR — rest)
With Herbert sitting out practice Wednesday, backup quarterbacks Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke handled the quarterback duties. Harbaugh stated that Stick would be the starting quarterback Sunday if Herbert can’t go, but that doesn’t seem to be the expectation.
Along with Herbert missing practice, so too did rookie linebacker Junior Colton (hamstring), outside linebacker and former Steeler Bud Dupree (illness), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf) and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) on Wednesday.
Colson was on the injury report in Week 2 with a knee injury, though he was a full participant leading up to the game against the Panthers. Taylor missed two days of practice last week and then was limited last Friday with the fibula injury and appears to be on the same trajectory this week. Palmer was limited two days last week and then didn’t practice Friday with a knee injury. Now he’s on the injury report with an elbow and calf ailments, holding him out of practice Wednesday.
As for Gilman and Bosa, both were banged up last week with Bosa missing practice Thursday and Friday with a back injury. He is now dealing with a hip injury while Gilman didn’t practice all week last week and missed the game against the Panthers with the knee injury.