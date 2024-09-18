Chargers’ Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Justin Herbert Misses Practice With Ankle Injury

Entering preparation leading up to the Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, all eyes are on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his health.

Herbert was injured in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, getting rolled up on by a defender, bending his ankle in rather ugly fashion. Though X-rays were negative, Herbert is still dealing with the injury, which could hinder him Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Staying in Charlotte to prepare for the Week 3 matchup against the Steelers after a 26-3 win over the Panthers, the Chargers hit the practice field Wednesday, and Herbert was not present, missing practice with the ankle injury. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh stated Wednesday that he expects Herbert to play so this could all be part of the Chargers’ plan for this week.

Herbert was one of a five players who didn’t practice Wednesday for the Chargers while four others were limited.

CHARGERS WEEK 3 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

QB Justin Herbert (ankle)

LB Junior Colson (hamstring)

OLB Bud Dupree (illness)

WR Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf)

CB Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula)

LIMITED

DE Joey Bosa (hip)

S Alohi Gilman (knee)

TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)

OLB Khalil Mack (NIR — rest)