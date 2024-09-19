Chargers’ Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa Limited

The big news for the Chargers on their Thursday injury report was the return to practice for QB Justin Herbert, although his ankle was taped up, per video provided by ESPN’s Kris Rhim on Twitter. Herbert was a limited participant in practice on Thursday after being a DNP on Wednesday.

Justin Herbert is back at Chargers practice today. Looks like that right ankle is heavily taped. pic.twitter.com/pBB1SqflgS — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 19, 2024

CHARGERS’ WEEK 3 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

LB Junior Colson (hamstring)

OLB Bud Dupree (illness)

WR Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf)

LIMITED

QB Justin Herbert (ankle)

DE Joey Bosa (hip)

S Alohi Gilman (knee)

TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)

OLB Khalil Mack (NIR — rest)

CB Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula)

FULL

With Herbert being limited today, it’s a fairly good sign for his availability for Sunday. It seems as if he’s going to do whatever it takes to go with him practicing today with the fully wrapped ankle. Bosa said he’ll be good to go for Sunday, so that doesn’t seem like much of a concern for the Chargers either.

They also got Mack back in full today after he was limited due to rest yesterday so there was no real concern with him.

Colson, Dupree and Palmer are all question marks with this now being the second day in a row they weren’t able to practice. Given that Dupree is dealing with an illness, he seems like the most likely to play, but the Chargers will likely want to get some sort of work in with him ahead of the game on Sunday.

Colson also appeared on the injury report in Week 2 with a knee injury, but he was a full participant leading up to the Panthers game last Sunday. He would be a loss for the middle of Los Angeles’ defense while S Alohi Gilman, who was limited today, missed Week 2. The Chargers will likely want to see him work in a fuller capacity in practice tomorrow.

Palmer was limited last week with a knee injury and again popped up on the injury report this week. Not being able to practice either of the last two days could hinder his availability on Sunday. He’s one of Los Angeles’ top receivers, along with rookie Ladd McConkey and second-year wideout Quentin Johnston.