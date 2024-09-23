Chargers S Derwin James Suspended For Hit On TE Pat Freiermuth

Hard-hitting Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has been suspended one game for violating the NFL’s safety policy throughout the season, most recently for his vicious hit on Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth yesterday.

Barring an appeal, he’ll miss the team’s crucial Week 4 matchup against AFC West foe, the Kansas City Chiefs.

#Chargers star Derwin James Jr. has been suspended without pay for one game for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2024

The NFL released a statement detailing the ruling, specifically highlighting his hit on Freiermuth while referring to “repeated’ violations of safety rules.

James was penalized twice in yesterday’s 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh. He was first flagged for a facemask call on WR Scotty Miller. More egregiously, he was called for unnecessary roughness for his tackle on TE Pat Freiermuth, tacking on 15 yards after a 14-yard third-down completion. As you’ll see in the clip below, he clearly launches himself helmet-first into Freiermuth’s helmet, who has a history of concussions.

After the game, he admitted frustration with the officials.

“I don’t feel like I hit him in the head or neck, but we’ll look at it,” Derwin James said of his hit on Pat Freiermuth.

Those have been the only two times this season James has been penalized. But he has a history of personal fouls, including a pair last season against the Dallas Cowboys.

James is regarded as one of the league’s most physical safeties. The Chargers came out hitting hard in the first half of Sunday’s game, though the team wore down and limped to the finish line. If James can’t play in the Chiefs’ game, he’ll be one of several players who might be unable to suit up. QB Justin Herbert aggravated his high ankle sprain, LT Rashawn Slater has a pec strain, and RT Joe Alt sprained his MCL.