Chargers Elevate LB Shaquille Quarterman For Steelers Game

The Los Angeles Chargers have elevated linebacker Shaquille Quarterman ahead of their Sunday tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Saturday.

we’ve elevated LB Shaquille Quarterman from the practice squad for #LACvsPIT — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 21, 2024

Quarterman will help replace rookie linebacker Junior Colson, ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury.

A fourth round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Quarterman has appeared in 65 games but yet to make an NFL start. He spent the previous four seasons with the Jaguars primarily playing on special teams, recording 55 tackles. He saw most of his defensive snaps in 2021, logging 142 of them, and finishing the year with 30 total tackles.

Quarterman signed with the Chargers in the offseason. He’s appeared in both of the team’s games to date, recording 34 special teams snaps and one solo tackle. He hasn’t played a snap on defense.

The Chargers will continue to roll with LBs Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman as their starting inside linebackers. Their mission will be to stop a committed Steelers’ running game that leads the NFL in rushing attempts through two weeks. With mirrored personalities, it’s likely to be a physical contest.

Pittsburgh elevated a pair of players ahead of the game in CB James Pierre and OL John Leglue.