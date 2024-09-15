CB Donte Jackson Injured Against Broncos (Update)

UPDATE: Jackson returned for the final play (or two) of the game on the Broncos’ last-ditch effort.

UPDATE: Jackson returned to the game, but appeared to get injured again in the fourth quarter. He was once again treated on the field by trainers and walked off to the sidelines under his own power, but he had to leave the game with a little over three minutes to go. He was again replaced by Trice, and we’ll likely get an update from Mike Tomlin after the game about Jackson’s status.

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Donte Jackson was escorted to the sideline by trainers after an undisclosed injury in the third quarter of Pittsburgh’s Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Jackson was injured on a 49-yard pass by QB Bo Nix to WR Josh Reynolds. CB Cory Trice Jr. came in to replace him. Trice wound up intercepting QB Bo Nix in the end zone after replacing Jackson.

Jackson’s Pittsburgh tenure has gotten off to a nice start, with an interception in Week 1, and if he misses time, he would be a big loss for the Steelers. He’s the Steelers’ CB2, playing outside opposite Joey Porter Jr., and Pittsburgh’s cornerback depth is thin, although Trice has flashed and snagged the interception against Denver.

Still, losing Jackson would be a blow, and we’ll see if he’s able to return to the game. He didn’t have a noticeable limp leaving the field, but he was attended to on the field and walked off flanked by trainers.

