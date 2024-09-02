‘Capitalizing On Every Opportunity’: Spencer Anderson Takes Pride In Versatility Ahead Of Possible First Start

Entering Year 2 in the NFL, versatility and having a willingness to play wherever, whenever and however he’s asked have been huge calling cards for former seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Anderson parlayed that versatility into a roster spot last season with the Steelers, sticking on the 53-man roster all season. Entering this past offseason, Anderson was viewed as intriguing depth for the Steelers due to his ability to wear multiple hats.

Now, entering Week 1 of the 2024 season against the Atlanta Falcons, that versatility will be put to the test. Anderson is likely going to be the starting left guard for the Steelers with veteran Isaac Seumalo out with a pectoral injury suffered last week during practice.

For Anderson, who spoke to reporters Monday following practice, that versatility is something he takes pride in, and it’s given him opportunity after opportunity, ones he’s taken advantage of. Now it has him in position to take further advantage of in Week 1.

“Obviously, I’m capitalizing on every opportunity I’m given. You know, you never know what happens,” Anderson said, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I don’t know what happened [with Seumalo], but just being ready, light on my feet and getting ready to work.

“I’m prepared, whatever way it goes. Obviously, in the preseason I got some live bullets at it [guard], and we’ll see what happens Sunday.”

Miles Killebrew, Cam Heyward, and Spencer Anderson spoke to the media after practice on Monday: pic.twitter.com/wLDhOBm3hh — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) September 2, 2024

With Seumalo on the shelf for the next few weeks due to the injury that fortunately wasn’t a season-ending one, Anderson was expected to get the first crack at filling in. That appeared to be the case Monday in practice, where Anderson repped at first-team left guard for the Steelers ahead of their season-opening matchup against the Falcons.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Anderson got plenty of work at guard after getting quite a bit of work at tackle as a rookie, along with some center reps. Primarily in the preseason though, Anderson played guard, including 53 snaps at right guard but just 16 snaps at left guard.

He’s likely going to get his first crack at left guard on Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Though he has just 16 snaps there in the preseason and 43 career snaps in college at left guard at Maryland, stepping into the unfamiliar position is something Anderson feels prepared for and ready to take advantage of.

“Definitely something I’m prepared for, obviously,” Anderson said of the right guard position. “Because that’s mainly what I played all camp and if something happens and I need to go to tackle, obviously I’m prepared for that too. So, like I said, being light on my feet and just ready to work when the opportunity comes.”

Though he was limited from a snaps perspective in the preseason at left guard, he did see quite a bit of time in training camp at left guard. Anderson the first guy in to replace Seumalo when he was given veteran days off, which occurred quite often in training camp.

There’s a difference between reps in practice and reps in a game though. Those game reps haven’t quite been there for Anderson. Right now though, it appears that the reps will be in abundance on Sunday in Atlanta, where Anderson will have a tough task in front of him right away with Atlanta Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett in the trenches.

He feels prepared though, which is all that matters. It’s a big test and a big role he’s taking on, going from a versatile swing lineman to a starter for his first real NFL snaps. But at least the Steelers gave him plenty of time and experience this summer to get him comfortable. We’ll see if it pays off Sunday in Atlanta.