‘Can Drop It In Your Front Right Shirt Pocket’: Mike Tomlin Lauds Russell Wilson’s Deep Ball

There are many concerns regarding the ability and the effectiveness of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson entering his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What isn’t a concern, or a debate, is his ability to throw the deep ball.

Even at the age of 35 and entering his 13th NFL season, Wilson remains one of the game’s very best deep-ball passers, consistently airing it out and dropping passes into the bucket.

For Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, that deep-ball ability remains a huge calling card for Wilson. It’s a trait at the quarterback position that attracted the Steelers to Wilson, among other things.

During his weekly news conference ahead of the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, Tomlin delved into what makes a good deep ball in the NFL, and what makes Wilson’s so special.

“Arm strength and accuracy. And not only that, trajectory. He brings all three. He’s got arm strength. He’s got pinpoint accuracy,” Tomlin said Tuesday of Wilson’s deep ball, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “He can drop the ball in your front right shirt pocket, if you will. And his ability to throw the ball over defenders or power a ball in terms of being able to change his trajectory based on circumstances or some of the things that kind of comprise that discussion.”

Tomlin raving about Wilson’s deep ball is something that has been a common occurrence this offseason.

The longtime NFL head coach praised it last week during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, too, stating that it’s been quite a treat to see his ability in that area of the game up close and in person.

“Russ’ deep ball is even more impressive than his reputation,” Tomlin said to Eisen. “And I’ve seen it for 10-plus years or more toward 15 years in the National Football League. To be around it every day, it was really exciting.”

Being able to still hit those deep balls, take the top off of defenses and really create some splash is going to be much needed by the Steelers under new coordinator Arthur Smith with Wilson under center. There are concerns about the lack of depth and talent at the wide receiver position behind George Pickens, but with Wilson’s accuracy and ability firing deep, it might not matter who is running underneath them, as long as someone can do it.

Firing it deep is something Wilson does often, taking as many chances as possible. Since entering the league in 2012, Wilson has attempted a deep throw 14.9% of the time. That is the third-highest in the NFL in that span, just behind a one-year sample from Tennessee’s Will Levis and current Steelers backup Justin Fields.

Having that ability to still throw a tremendous deep ball, and still being aggressive enough to do it, should play well for the Steelers. Hopefully Wilson drops his “moon ball” into quite a few Steelers’ front right shirt pockets this season.