Cameron Sutton Doesn’t Know What Role He’ll Have With Steelers After Suspension: ‘We’ll See’

The Steelers had no idea how long the NFL would suspend Cameron Sutton when they signed him. They knew they would hit Sutton with a suspension but may not have anticipated half the season. Now officially on the Reserve/Suspended List, he isn’t sure what his role will be when he returns.

Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writes that Sutton doesn’t have any expectations heading into his suspension. “We’ll see when I’m back”, he said when asked about his future role in a couple of months. Primarily an outside cornerback, he also has experience playing slot and at safety. The Steelers moved him around in all three roles this summer, but he seems to fit best in the slot.

The Steelers, after all, do not have an established slot defender right now. They are intrigued by Beanie Bishop Jr., an undrafted rookie who is the favorite to open the season there. However, Cameron Sutton has legitimate starting experience and success playing there, which is why they brought him back.

Of course, if Bishop seizes upon the job in Sutton’s absence, there’s nothing they can do about that. I’m sure that’s exactly what the Steelers are hoping to see out of their young defensive back, still seeking the next Mike Hilton.

Some have even wondered if the Steelers might simply release Sutton when he returns from suspension. But they need a player like Bishop to step up and play at a reasonably high level to make that a discussion. Or they could make additions in the interim that further render Sutton expendable.

But his versatility in this context is his strength. He calls himself “an interchangeable piece.” The Steelers likely understand this, which is why they moved him around. They won’t know in two months’ time if they will need a nickel defender, but it’s never bad to have someone who can play anywhere in the secondary, and a cheap one.

Ultimately, Sutton doesn’t care about where he plays. “I’m always comfortable out there on the field, so it doesn’t matter my job or my role”, Batko quoted him as saying. “My job is to win”.

The Steelers drafted Cameron Sutton in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He originally played as a dime defender before moving to slot nickel and, ultimately, outside. Last year, he signed a big contract with the Detroit Lions in free agency. If you’re reading this, I hope I don’t have to explain why he is no longer in Detroit.

For some, though, that still wouldn’t explain why the Steelers re-signed Sutton. Or why they continue to employ him after learning that he was going to miss half the season, anyway. Sure, he is making the minimum salary, but how many headaches can you give yourself for him?

Cameron Sutton must keep away from the Steelers for the first four weeks of his suspension, but may return after. Upon his return, he will function like any player on reserve lists, participating in team meetings, but simply not practicing and playing.