P Cameron Johnston Injured Against Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked to improve their punting game this offseason, signing P Cameron Johnston, but in Week 1, Johnston got rolled up on during a fourth-quarter punt and had to be helped off the field. Johnston looked to be in a ton of pain and had a noticeable limp while leaving the field.

Losing a punter is never a good thing because teams don’t carry a backup, and Chris Boswell had to come in and punt on the re-kick following a penalty against the Steelers. The injury to Johnston didn’t look good, and he went right into the blue medical tent after trainers helped him leave the field.

We’ll see what the status is on Johnston, and it appeared the injury was to his kicking leg. It doesn’t seem as if Johnston will be able to return to the game given the considerable amount of pain that he was when leaving it.

Luckily for the Steelers, Boswell’s punt was solid, and the defense was able to force a turnover, but the status of Johnston will be one to watch closely. Pittsburgh made a big effort to improve its punting game by signing Johnston, and if he misses time, it’s going to be a blow for the Steelers.

He had to leave the game on a cart, per video by DeeLovesSports on Twitter.

Johnston’s anguish isn’t a good sign, and here’s to hoping that the injury isn’t as severe as it seems.