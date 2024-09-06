Cameron Heyward May Retire A Steeler, But Pittsburgh Must Still Have A Succession Plan

As things stand today, it looks like DL Cameron Heyward will retire a Pittsburgh Steeler, having signed a three-year contract extension that now keeps the 35-year-old veteran under contract through 2026. Heyward will have to show that he can still play at a high level in 2024 and beyond to warrant the extension, but the lifelong Steeler who was drafted in the first round back in 2011 is set up to call the Steel City his only NFL home.

While it’s exciting and heartwarming that Heyward may retire a Steeler after a long and productive career, this contract doesn’t downplay Pittsburgh’s need to have a succession plan in-place for the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro.

Pittsburgh has done some shuffling along their defensive line the last several years after DL Javon Hargrave left in free agency, while also watching DL Stephon Tuitt retire early due to medical issues. They signed DL Larry Ogunjobi back in 2022, but he hasn’t reached the level of play we hoped for after his lone season with the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2021. He’s on the books for 10.5 million in 2025 in the final year of his current deal.

Pittsburgh has also invested draft capital into the position, selecting DL DeMarvin Leal in the third round in 2022 and DL Keeanu Benton in the second round in 2023. Leal hasn’t yet lived up to expectations going into his third season in the league, and while Benton showed promise and room for growth as a rookie last season, Pittsburgh will need more than him to anchor the defensive front for the foreseeable future.

Pittsburgh needs to recreate that stout defensive front they had with Heyward, Tuitt and Hargrave in the starting lineup, and while Heyward may have a couple years left in the tank, they can’t count on him to continue to produce at a Pro Bowl-caliber level as he ages. Finding his successor to pair alongside Benton for the long-term future still should be a priority for Pittsburgh, which pushed defensive line down its list of priories this offseason, opting to address other positions early in the draft and with big dollars in free agency. They opted to add DL Dean Lowry via free agency and selected DL Logan Lee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Looking ahead to next offseason, there are several names that could be in play for Pittsburgh, both via the draft and in free agency. The top prospect in this year’s draft class is Michigan DL Mason Graham, who possesses unique blend of size, strength and impressive quickness at his size. Other draft options include Notre Dame DL Rylie Mills, who our very own Alex Kozora is a fan of, as well as Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen, who transferred from Texas A&M and was rated the #1 recruit in the 2022 class by ESPN coming out of high school.

When it comes to a snapshot of free agency next offseason, names like Cincinnati’s B.J. Hill, Denver’s D.J. Jones, Kansas City’s Charles Omenihu, and Minnesota’s Harrison Phillips are all slated to hit the open market as established starters. Omenihu makes sense from a measurables and age perspective and is a player that Pittsburgh showed interest in back in 2019, bringing him in for a pre-draft visit. Other names like Javon Kinlaw, John Cominsky and Jerry Tillery could be looked at, should Pittsburgh prioritize other positions like last offseason, bringing in proven players to fill a rotational role along the defensive front.

Cameron Heyward has been the heart and soul of this defensive front for more than a decade, and rightfully deserves to finish out his playing career in Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers would be wise to start surrounding Heyward with younger talent that can limit his snaps and keep him fresh as he enters the twilight of his career, similar to what the Philadelphia Eagles did with DL Fletcher Cox who just retired this offseason. They had a great succession plan for him in place, having drafted both Georgia DL Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter in consecutive drafts.

Pittsburgh likely has one long-term solution in place with Benton in the fold, but they must continue to invest in their future along the defensive line to optimize Heyward’s final years and be prepared when he hangs up his cleats for the final time.