By A Toe: Chiefs Hang On To Win Thriller Over Ravens To Open 2024 Season

It was a seventh-month wait from the Super Bowl to Week 1’s Thursday night kickoff. With a lightning delay, the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and NFL community had to hang on an extra 20 minutes. But given the electricity that started in the sky and delivered to the Arrowhead Stadium grass, it was well worth the wait.

The Ravens and Chiefs put on a show to open up the 2024 season Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs holding off the Baltimore Ravens to win 27-20. Had TE Isaiah Likely been a size 10, this outcome might’ve had a different ending.

It was an exciting first quarter that left both sides knotted at seven. Baltimore took the opening kick touchback and marched downfield. Overcoming multiple illegal formation penalties for tackles being aligned too deep, the Ravens used a 11-play, 70-yard drive capped off by free agent addition RB Derrick Henry barreling in for a 2-yard score.

In typical Kansas City fashion, there was a quick answer. Figuratively and literally. First round WR Xavier Worthy took a Patrick Mahomes end around and turned on the jets behind a cavalry of Chiefs’ blockers for a 21-yard score on his first NFL touch.

Both sides tightened up the rest of the half. DT Chris Jones made quick work of a new-looking interior Ravens’ offensive line to strip-sack QB Lamar Jackson early in the second quarter to force a turnover deep in Baltimore territory. Kansas City couldn’t punch the ball in but K Harrison Butker connected from 32-yards out go put the Chiefs up 10-7. He added on another short field goal the following drive.

Mahomes and company looked in control for the rest of the half. But All-Pro LB Roquan Smith made a diving pick off a Mahomes throw over the middle, giving Baltimore the ball back just under the two-minute warning. Despite questionable decision-making from head coach John Harbaugh, Tucker added a 25-yard field goal in the half’s final seconds, cutting the score to 13-10 at the break.

Kansas City built back a two-score lead before the Ravens could take the field in the third quarter. Mahomes hit 33 and 25-yard completions to WRs Rashee Rice and Justin Watson to quickly move deep into Ravens’ territory. The Chiefs consistently matched Rice against linebackers over the slot, winning over the middle with plenty of YAC. Earth-stomping RB Isaiah Pacheco muscled his way in from 1-yard out out to put the Chiefs ahead 20-10.

Baltimore battled back. QB Lamar Jackson did all he could with hard-running, risking injury to create a spark and eek out every inch he could. He showed why there’s two MVP trophies on his mantle with a scramble drill touchdown pass to TE Isaiah Likely. Churning out quality tight ends like the city does crab cakes, Likely made multiple Chiefs’ miss on a 49-yard score.

But no one counter-punches like the Chiefs. Mahomes found Worthy wide open down the right sideline for his second score of the day for a 35-yard score. Kansas City went back up by 10, 27-17.

Worthy became just the second rookie in Chiefs’ history to score multiple times in a Week 1 game, joining RB Kareem Hunt’s three touchdowns in 2017.

The Ravens picked up the pace mid-way through the fourth quarter. RB Derrick Henry converted on 4th and 1 to keep their drive alive. But it stalled out three plays later as Tucker banged home a 32-yard field goal to make it a one-score game, 27-20.

Facing 3rd and 10 just ahead of the two-minute warning, Ravens LB Trenton Simpson – replacing the defected Patrick Queen – tipped a Mahomes pass into the air. Mahomes came down with the ball for his own reception but it forced the Chiefs to punt.

Under two minutes and with no timeouts, Jackson was tasked with marching the Ravens 87-yards to tie. He began the drive effectively working the sideline before hitting WR Rashod Bateman for a 38-yard completion down to the Chiefs’ 10. Jackson’s next pass fell incomplete to Likely, injured on the play, leaving the Ravens with 10 seconds left and 10 yards away from pay dirt.

After Jackson missed an open Zay Flowers, the game came down to one play. Jackson nearly left the pocket but kept his eyes downfield, zinging the ball over the middle to TE Isaiah Likely, back in the game, who made a great catch in the back of the end zone. Initially ruled a touchdown with the Ravens prepared to go for two, replay showed Likely’s toe was on the line, turning it into an incompletion. With zero’s on the clock, the game was over.

Baltimore will open up the season at home next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs aren’t through seeing the AFC North, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

NOTES: Jackson led all players with 122 yards rushing, the third-most he’s had in a regular season game…Mahomes threw for 291 yards and one touchdown…his catch was the second reception of his career…the Ravens ran 74 snaps to the Chiefs’ 50…Baltimore was penalized 7 times for 64 yards and finished just 1-of-4 in the red zone…ex-Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was held catchless, dropping his only target that would’ve been a touchdown.