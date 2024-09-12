Browns Try Out Former Steelers P Pressley Harvin III

Punter Pressley Harvin III’s next NFL stop might not be far away from his first one. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson via the league’s transaction sheet, the Cleveland Browns worked Harvin out today.

Harvin is looking to stick to a roster after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. He latched on with the San Francisco 49ers during training camp and punted well during the summer. But he was a place holder for starter Mitch Wishnowsky and cut at the end of August.

Drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Harvin served as the team’s punter for three seasons. He could drill a 65-yard punt, but was just as likely to shank one into the third row. In three years, he averaged 43.7 yards per punt, ranking 41st out of 42 punters over that span with at least 50 punts.

A reunion with Harvin appeared possible after Pittsburgh lost veteran P Cameron Johnston for 2024, suffering a severe knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. But the Steelers pivoted to another former leg, bringing back Corliss Waitman who punted in place of Pressley Harvin in 2021 after Harvin’s father passed away. Waitman punted seven times across two games, averaging 52.1 yards per punt. He spent last year in Denver, the stadium he’ll punt in this weekend against the Broncos.

Current Browns’ punter Corey Bojorquez got plenty of work in over the weekend. He punted seven times in a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He averaged a healthy 51.0 yards per boot and was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise ugly loss. Meaning, working out Harvin is likely nothing more than having a leg on speed dial should the injury bug make its way around the rest of the AFC North. If and when Harvin officially makes a next stop, we’ll let you know.