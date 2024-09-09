Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sued Over Sexual Assault And Battery Allegation

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is again being sued, this time for alleged sexual assault and battery stemming from an October 2020 incident. He is also being sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported the news Monday, outlining the allegations against Watson made by a Jane Doe, her real name not used in court documents.

The complaint alleges the woman invited Watson to her house before a date. When Watson struggled to find her apartment, he called and got angry over the phone. Eventually, he arrived at the apartment and waited while the woman finished putting makeup on.

Via PFT, here is the bulk of the complaint.

“Jane Doe came out of her bathroom to investigate Watson’s silence and shockingly found him completely naked on her bed, lying face-down on his stomach. While Jane Doe stood there in shock, Watson turned his head and aggressively insisted that she massage him, gesturing to his buttocks. Jane Doe asked if Watson meant he wanted her to massage his back, but Watson indicated that it was his buttocks he wanted massaged.

“Jane Doe was at this point in the encounter terrified. She was in her small apartment with a much larger man, and she was still reeling from Watson’s outburst and aggression on the phone. Doe thus tried to appease Watson by rubbing his back, rather than his buttocks. Watson began insisting, again, that she focus on his glutes. Seemingly frustrated that Doe would only rub his back, Watson then turned over, revealing an erection. Watson continued to demand that Jane Doe massage him, gesturing from his knees to his groin. Jane Doe froze in fear, unsure of how to refuse Watson’s advances without jeopardizing her safety. Confused and scared, she reiterated to Watson that she wasn’t a masseuse. Watson asked her what she wanted to do instead.

“Before Jane Doe could answer, Watson grabbed Jane Doe’s leg and positioned her so that she was lying down. Watson then partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit. Jane Doe felt paralyzed, unsure if she should risk her safety by trying to stop Watson or endure his assault. Watson roughly sexually assaulted Jane Doe for several minutes in a ‘missionary position’ before grabbing her and flipping her over. Watson continued to assault Doe aggressively from behind. Jane Doe finally gathered the courage and strength to escape Watson. Jane Doe quickly ran to her dresser to grab a heavy piece of décor for self-defense, and yelled at Watson [to] get out of her apartment. Enraged, Watson stormed out of Jane Doe’s apartment.”

The allegations are similar to the two dozen lawsuits Watson has faced over the years from massage therapists who accused him of sexual harassment and assault. Watson has never been found guilty and settled most of those lawsuits. Two grand juries determined there wasn’t enough evidence to criminally charge him over the allegations. Still, the NFL suspended him for 11 games to begin the 2022 season.

While he’s proclaimed his innocence, he did offer an apology in a 2022 interview.

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” he said in an August 2022 interview.

This case, as Florio points out, is a more direct accusation of sexual assault than the previous allegations against him.

The Browns made a massive trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022, sending the Houston Texans three first-round picks and additional draft capital to acquire him. They also outbid other teams in giving Watson a fully guaranteed, $230 million. They’ve since restructured the deal that would create a massive amount of dead money should he be released before the deal ends.

Earlier this summer, Watson said he was trying to block out all the “bullshit” about those who have slammed his character over the past two years.

On the field, the results haven’t been any better for Watson or the Browns. Since being acquired in 2022, he’s started only 13 games, missing most of the 2023 with a shoulder injury that took on its own saga. The injury was initially seemed to be minor before he was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Cleveland suffered an ugly loss in Sunday’s opener to the Dallas Cowboys, falling 33-17. The score doesn’t do the lopsided loss justice as Dallas raced out to 27-3 and 33-10 leads before Cleveland added a late touchdown. Watson’s play was poor, completing 24-of-45 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Browns did little to protect him as Watson was sacked six times.

For his Browns career, Watson has completed less than 60 percent of his passes and barely has more passing touchdowns (15) than interceptions (11). He’s also been sacked more than three times per game.

Now, Browns fans are showing real regret over the decision to trade for Watson. And if his string of poor play continues, it’s fair to wonder if Cleveland will be looking for an off-ramp after 2024.