Browns’ Myles Garrett Playing Through Foot Injuries, Surgery ‘Down The Line’ Possible

A franchise cornerstone, Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett is playing through the pain. Dealing with foot injuries, Garrett acknowledged that he’s not 100 percent but plans to suit up this weekend against the New York Giants Sunday.

As shared by ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi, Garrett admitted surgery is on the table if his foot doesn’t heal.

Browns DE Myles Garrett on his foot injury and if it will limit him on Sunday: “Don’t feel 100% but feel good enough to go out there and make a difference.” Garrett said the injury is more about pain management but there could be a conversation about a procedure “further down… pic.twitter.com/pG7DBvza8N — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 20, 2024

Exact details about the injury are unknown and Garrett wasn’t specific with them, though he said both of his feet are in pain. Per Mary Kay Cabot, the injuries may relate to a surgery he had as a child.

#Browns Myles Garrett revealed it's both feet that are bothering him. Have discussed a possible procedure somewhere down the road. Possibly related to double foot surgery he had as a boy. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 20, 2024

Garrett hardly practiced this week as the team manages his reps to get him ready for the weekend. After sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, Garrett got in a limited session Friday. But he enters the weekend without a game status and will suit up versus the Giants.

With an offense still sputtering without RB Nick Chubb and a struggling QB in Deshaun Watson, the Browns are relying on their defense to keep scores down. A mission Cleveland failed in Week 1, giving up 33 points to the Dallas Cowboys before holding the Jacksonville Jaguars in check in an 18-13 victory last Sunday.

A premier edge rusher, Garrett will see lots of Giants LT Andrew Thomas this weekend. After struggling early in his career, Thomas has blossomed into one of the NFL’s top offensive tackles. That makes for an even tougher matchup if Garrett isn’t at full health.

For the Browns, the good news is that they’ve upgraded their defensive line over the past two offseasons, recognizing their previous overreliance on Garrett to produce pressure. Dalvin Tomlinson has beefed up the interior while Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Za’Darius Smith have provided support on the edges.

Like T.J. Watt, Garrett’s picked up one sack through each of his first two weeks. The Browns will need Garrett to look like his usual self even if his injuries don’t have him feeling like it.