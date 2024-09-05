Browns’ Deshaun Watson Has ‘No Doubt’ He Is Still Elite, ‘Not Afraid’ Of Shootout With Dak Prescott

The Cleveland Browns open their 2024 schedule against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys—and Deshaun Watson is ready for anything. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last year, but is ready to go. And he also believes that he still has the same talent he has ever shown.

Asked by reporters yesterday if he believes he is still among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, Watson said, “Of course, no doubt”, via the Browns’ website. He also believes he can handle a shootout with Prescott. “I’m up for any challenge. So, I’m not afraid of anything”, he said.

During his four seasons playing for the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson averaged 269.2 passing yards per game. He tossed 104 touchdown passes in 54 games played, nearly two per game, against just 36 interceptions. Statistically, he certainly placed among the best—and sometimes actually was.

He hasn’t put up those numbers in Cleveland, however. Watson has only played in 12 games over two seasons, missing 11 games due to suspension and 11 due to injury. In those 12 games, he is averaging 184.8 yards per game, tossing 14 touchdowns to 9 interceptions.

The Browns did go 5-1 in the six games in which he played last year before his injury. But Deshaun Watson has spent significant portions of this offseason rehabbing, even limiting days during training camp. He told reporters, however, that he felt he could have gone, but others made the decision for him.

“I could have finished the practice, but it was the medical’s decision where they just told me, any type of soreness or anything you’re feeling, then just, we’re going to take the high roll and not try to push anything to make anything further”, Watson said. “The key is to play 17-plus games, not finish training camp, and try to be, you know, superhero at the time. So that was pretty much it. But so far, I’ve been well and just taking it one day at a time”.

Regardless of the reasons, it’s pretty remarkable that Deshaun Watson has just 65 starts since 2017. He has been a full-time starter during nearly that entire time, yet manages to get in his own way. Even if he is still an elite quarterback, in his own mind, the best ability remains availability.

The last time Watson played anything approaching a full season is 2020. To give you perspective as to how long ago that was, people actually liked Chase Claypool at the time. While he still has three years of guaranteed money, the Browns are not required to actually play him. He still has to prove that he deserves to be on the field. Each year it becomes easier and easier to bench him, or even simply cut ties.