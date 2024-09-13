Broncos’ Week 2 Friday Injury Report: OL Healthy, WR Devaughn Vele Ruled Out

Ahead of their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Denver Broncos have been dealing with a handful of injuries.

Early in the week, they had four players who failed to practice, including two starting offensive linemen. They trended in the right direction on the offensive line on Thursday. The only player who was unable to practice on Thursday was rookie WR Devaughn Vele.

The Broncos posted their final injury report today on X, including the injury designations for the game.

BRONCOS’ WEEK 2 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Devaughn Vele (Ribs) – Out

LIMITED

N/A

FULL

OT Garett Bolles (Calf)

WR Josh Reynolds (Achilles)

C Luke Wattenberg (Ankle)

OLB Jonah Elliss (Knee)

The Broncos came out of the week in pretty good shape. Everybody who did not practice on Wednesday other than Vele progressed throughout the week and ended as a full participant with no injury designation.

Even while they were cleared to play, two of the Broncos’ starting offensive linemen are dealing with minor injuries that could limit their effectiveness. Considering the Steelers’ defensive line was the top-ranked unit in the league for Week 1, they have a tall task ahead of them to keep Bo Nix upright and give room for their running game to find success.

Vele was a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and surprisingly jumped fourth-round pick Troy Franklin in the pecking order early on. Franklin was inactive for the Week 1 game against the Seahawks. According to Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson on X, Franklin will be active in this game, replacing Vele.

Broncos rookie WR Troy Franklin said he will be active Sunday against the Steelers with Devaughn Vele (ribs) injured. Franklin was inactive in Week 1 at Seattle. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 13, 2024

Vele had a pretty big role in the Broncos’ regular-season opener. He caught all eight of his targets for 39 yards in Denver’s high-volume passing attack. Nix threw the ball a whopping 42 times in the Broncos’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.