Broncos Elevate Two Players Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Denver Broncos elevated WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and RB Tyler Badie ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With WR De’Vaughn Vele and RB Audric Estime set to miss the game, the Broncos will add depth for their matchup against the Steelers. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported the news.

Humphrey spent three years with the New Orleans Saints and one with the New England Patriots before joining the Broncos ahead of 2023. In his NFL career, he has 31 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns. Last season with the Broncos, Humphrey had 13 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Badie, who played his college football out of Missouri, has one carry in his NFL career, coming with Denver in 2022. He also has one reception for 24 yards, which went for a touchdown.

Vele had eight targets for the Broncos last week, so added depth at receiver is needed. WR Josh Reynolds will likely be active this week after being inactive last week, but Humphrey provides additional depth behind him. Estime had two carries last week but was placed on IR with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 1, so Badie provides running back depth for the Broncos behind Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and undrafted rookie Blake Watson.

Neither will likely get much run tomorrow, but both provide Denver with added depth if needed in case of injuries. Given the injuries they suffered, it makes a lot of sense to bring the two up from the practice squad.

Humphrey was also elevated and was active last week, but he didn’t have a reception despite being targeted once. Since he was active last week, it’s a safe assumption that he’ll be active again this week, and we’ll see if he gets more work this week than he did last week. Badie will likely serve as the fourth-string running back, and it would be a surprise if he had much of a role against Pittsburgh.