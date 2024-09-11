Broncos CB Knows Defense Needs To ‘Plaster Past Receivers’ To Stop Justin Fields’ Rushing Ability

The Denver Broncos are the opponents for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, and they have their own star players that will make the game challenging. Corner Partick Surtain II might be their best player, and it should be fun to see him battle George Pickens. However, it sounds like Surtain is also studying how to defend against Justin Fields.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Surtain was asked how he and the Broncos defense are preparing for Fields’ unique rushing abilities.

“With a guy like that, we gotta make sure that we plaster past receivers,” Surtain said via the Broncos’ Twitter. “Don’t allow him to get second chances because we know he creates second opportunities for the receivers and for their offense. When you’ve got a dual-threat quarterback like that, you really gotta lock in and hone in on the second play ahead rather than the first play.”

Surtain has been one of the best corners in the league since he was drafted in 2021, making two Pro Bowls and being named First-team All-Pro once. Therefore, it makes sense that he would already be studying how to defend against all of Fields’ talents. In Week 1, Fields’ legs were on full display, causing just as many problems as his arm.

The point of focus for Surtain seems to be getting off the blocks made by receivers quickly. In Week 1, that issue reared its head a few times. Pickens is usually the stoutest blocker in the receiver room, but even he struggled in Week 1. Perhaps that’s just part of knocking the rust off, though. In Week 2, it sounds like Surtain will test him in that area.

Fields also doesn’t necessarily run just to run either. There are moments when you can see him keeping his eyes downfield to still make a throw. As Surtain says, that’s what makes him so dangerous. If they commit to stopping him from running, he can still make a throw downfield for a big gain. It’s a tricky balance to find, and part of the reason Fields is so dangerous.

Pickens sounds up for the task against Surtain, so hopefully, that includes blocking him. The Steelers want to be the most physical team in every matchup and might be tested against the Broncos. With Russell Wilson injured, Fields will probably get the start again, and hopefully, his skills running the ball are on full display.