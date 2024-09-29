Broderick Jones Claps Back On Twitter At Fans Criticizing Him

No doubt frustrated by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first loss of the season and the criticism he’s faced throughout the summer, OT Broderick Jones is sounding off to those admonishing his play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Responding to over a half-dozen fans, Jones clapped back at those who called him out for what they perceived to be poor play.

Here are just some of the comments he’s made since the game ended.

😂lol bro do you even know football? — Broderick Jones (@millionairemov3) September 29, 2024

lol come show me how it’s done then😂 — Broderick Jones (@millionairemov3) September 29, 2024

Come show me how to do it🤣 — Broderick Jones (@millionairemov3) September 29, 2024

Come take my spot let’s see what you got my boy — Broderick Jones (@millionairemov3) September 29, 2024

And those are just some of the replies he’s had since coming off the field. We’ve double-checked and verified that’s Jones’ official account, followed by the Steelers’ official account.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line struggled as the entire offense played a sloppy brand of football throughout much of the game. The running game continued to sputter as RB Najee Harris finished with just 19 yards on 13 carries and RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who provided a spark, left in the first half due to an ankle injury. The Steelers ended the day with 122 rushing yards but 55 of those and the team’s two rushing scores came from QB Justin Fields.

In the pass game, Fields was sacked a season-high four times. Those came for a variety of reasons, but the ugliest play was Fields being dropped for a 20-yard loss and losing a fumble, turning a drive that started in Colts’ territory into a turnover that set up Indianapolis on the edge of field-goal range.

Here is that AWFUL play ruled a fumble by Fields #steelers pic.twitter.com/m6OKibRXKD — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 29, 2024

While Broderick Jones may appear to be in the wrong here, a free rusher coming from his side, the Steelers are sliding the protection away from the blitz. Jones is taking the inside threat, a golden rule in pass protection, and isn’t responsible for the nickel pressure. It’s fair to wonder why RB Najee Harris didn’t stay in to protect on this play, something likely the fault of Fields for not making the adjustment. And the ball never came out hot despite the two unblocked players, Fields running backward to try and avoid the rush before fumbling the ball.

It’s not easy for players to feel the wave of criticism that comes after a loss. The Internet is a brutal place for those who play in the game and those who analyze it. Jones’ frustration is understandable given the disparaging remarks he’s heard since his summer struggles, beginning with the Buffalo Bills preseason disaster and followed by his abysmal showing against the Denver Broncos in Week 2. Largely, he’s been professional and mature for being 23 years old and has bounced back since that Broncos showing.

But taking to Twitter to respond, as good as it might feel in the moment, is never helpful. The best thing to do after a tough loss like this is to turn your phone off and get ready for Monday.