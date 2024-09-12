Breer: Justin Fields ‘Has Done Enough To Make It A Real Discussion’ About Steelers’ Starting QB

When QB Russell Wilson suffered a calf injury on training camp report day, Pittsburgh Steelers fans wondered if there was anything QB Justin Fields could do to win the starting spot. He showed growth throughout his extended run with the first-team offense. He worked on his footwork and showed more accuracy than he ever did in his three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Yet at the end of the preseason, the Steelers named Wilson their starting quarterback. That was what most people in Pittsburgh assumed would happen. But the best-laid plans of mice and men go awry. And Wilson’s calf flared up on the eve of the regular season. So Fields became the starter against the Atlanta Falcons. And he did enough to help the Steelers win. But was it enough to win the starting position going forward? Could Wilson potentially never see the field as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2024?

“I think it’s possible,” Albert Breer said on Thursday’s episode of 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe. “Look, there’s a lot of support for Justin Fields in the building. And I think everybody there genuinely likes Justin Fields. He’s done all the right things, and he’s a really good culture fit for what they are, what Mike Tomlin’s built there over the last 17 years. I also think he showed, he wasn’t perfect, but he showed he could effectively manage the game. And he showed he could effectively carry out their game plan.”

By all accounts, Fields carried himself well all summer. He said the right things and was a good teammate. But it’s the latter part of what Breer said that was the real stumbling block when it came to Fields playing. Could he manage the game, or would he default to hero ball?

Against the Falcons, Fields was calm and in control. Tomlin praised Fields for showing poise when things got tough last Sunday. That’s a huge step forward for Fields, honestly. A player can show poise in practice settings but fold under pressure in a genuine game situation. And Fields never did against the Falcons. Showing poise and executing the game plan could go a long way toward convincing Tomlin and the coaching staff that Fields should be starting going forward.

But Fields and the Steelers’ offense didn’t score a single touchdown. Pittsburgh won the game, but every point was scored by K Chris Boswell. It’s why he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. So while Fields did impress in some areas, the offense didn’t find the end zone. That’s got to be the next step for Fields Sunday in Denver. If he can engineer touchdown drives, that’s going to further alter the conversation.

“There is a lot of good stuff there from Justin Fields,” Breer said. “He wasn’t a world-beater, but he showed they could win with him. I think he probably gets another shot to go back out there on Sunday. We’ll see, but it looks like he’s gonna play on Sunday. And if he plays well again, I think that conversation takes another step. Fields has done enough to make it a real discussion both in the summer and on Sunday.”

Now, this could all change quite quickly. If Wilson is healthy and good to go for the weekend, there is next to no chance the Steelers do not start him. While Fields certainly executed the game plan and limited mistakes in Atlanta, he didn’t transcend the situation and play lights-out, dominant football. Plus, who doesn’t want to see Wilson go into Denver and show up the Broncos in a revenge game?

But if Wilson isn’t good to go and Fields continues to grow and play well, it’s going to get harder to make that switch back. After all, Wilson didn’t play a whole lot over the summer or in preseason. Fields is getting a golden opportunity to showcase his skills and growth. The more time Wilson spends on the sideline, the more Fields can make this decision harder for the Steelers.