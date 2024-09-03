Brandon Aiyuk Admits He Made Contract Saga ‘More Difficult Than I Had To’ 

The Brandon Aiyuk saga was one of the most drawn out, will-he or won’t-he football storylines in years. Speculation about a potential trade began around the draft and went hot and cold throughout the summer, past training camp, the preseason, and nearly to Week 1. It was finally resolved last week when Aiyuk agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal to remain with the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking to reporters for the first time after inking his deal, Aiyuk admits that he could’ve made things easier for everyone.

“I’m not going to lie,” Aiyuk said via 49ers beat reporter Matt Maiocco. “I made it a little more difficult than I had to at the end.”

“I’m not going to lie,” said Brandon Aiyuk with a laugh, “I made it a little more difficult than I had to at the end.” — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 3, 2024

Here’s full video of those comments via Nevada Sports Net.

McQueen High alum Brandon Aiyuk says he’s happy with his new contract with the 49ers but admits he made things more difficult than they needed to be.pic.twitter.com/bneZsrmem0 — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) September 3, 2024

For weeks, the 49ers and Aiyuk were seemingly stuck at a crossroads. Reportedly, they were close to a deal but couldn’t get over the final hurdle and past the finish line. It’s still not clear what served as the catalyst to a resolution. The deal occurred after he skipped two practices in which the 49ers expected him to participate as they prepare for their season opener. While that suggested the 49ers would wash their hands of him, the two sides hammered out a deal. Perhaps Aiyuk realized it was best to re-sign and stay in San Francisco.

Brandon Aiyuk, per Maiocco, is set to practice today for the 49ers for the first time since the 2023 season.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a multi-year extension with the 49ers last week, is expected this morning to participate in his first practice with the 49ers since last season. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 3, 2024

Aiyuk had his fun during the saga, trolling fans with comments about looking like Mike Tomlin, creating viral videos with friend and Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, and appearing at practice through a hold-in to consistently stay in the news cycle. It’s a playbook WR George Pickens could run next summer if he’s looking for a long-term deal. Pickens and Aiyuk share the same representation agency.

Pittsburgh is on the move to either find another receiver, a path that looks unlikely before the season, or to work with what it has. That will mean focusing on ways to scheme up WR George Pickens, leaning on TE Pat Freiermuth, and making something out of the collection of veteran receivers who are lower on the depth chart.

Mike Tomlin struck an optimistic tone about the group during his Tuesday press conference. But the proof will be in the wide receivers and the offense’s performance.