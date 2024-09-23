Boswell Goes Grand: Steelers Kicker Passes 1,000-Point Career Milestone In Week 3 Win

It was a summer of milestones for Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell. He got married in June, announced a baby on the way on Friday, and became the first kicker in franchise history to make three field goals of over 50 yards in Week 1 to cap the summer. He followed that up with a big milestone on the first day of fall.

With his eight points in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Boswell secured over 1,000 career points. He attempted three field goals on the day, making two of them, and made both of his extra point attempts.

He had a chance to put a big exclamation mark on his milestone performance with a 62-yard attempt, but you can hardly fault him for missing from that distance.

He made his 30- and 38-yard attempts. Those two field goals came in the second half. The first one tied the game at 10-10. The second one gave the Steelers a 13-10 lead that they never surrendered on the way to a 20-10 victory.

Boswell had 994 career points entering the game, so the milestone kick was the second field goal from 30 yards out to give the Steelers the lead. It barely squeezed in through the left upright.

Boswell is 10-for-11 on field-goal attempts this season. He has a career field-goal percentage of 87.3. He is currently in sixth place all-time for kickers in field-goal percentage.

With 1,002 career points, Boswell has the second-most points in franchise history. He is just the second player to eclipse the 1,000-point mark. He still has a long way to go to pass K Gary Anderson, who had 1,343 career points.

In an era with the best kickers in NFL history, Chris Boswell is one of the very best. The Steelers are very fortunate to have him.