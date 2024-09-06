Bengals’ Top Two Receivers Questionable For Sunday’s Opener

The Cincinnati Bengals could be without some of their top firepower this weekend. WR Ja’Marr Chase continues his search for a new contract, and with kickoff 48 hours away and no deal reached, Chase is labeling his status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots as uncertain. Speaking to reporters Friday, Chase says he’s a “game-time” decision.

Ja’Marr says contract in reach. Says game-time decision on Sunday. — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) September 6, 2024

As Geoff Hobson’s tweet notes, progress has apparently been made on a long-term deal that would make Chase one of and potentially the highest-paid wide receiver in football. The Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson holds that top spot with the $35 million per year deal he signed earlier in the offseason. Chase’s contract talks have taken twists and turns and daily updates over his practice status, flipping between practicing and not.

Chase told reporters that Friday is the deadline for the team to reach a deal but even if one doesn’t occur, he could still suit up.

New @WLWT: Ja’Marr Chase says he will consider playing Sunday even without a contract extension agreement. Calls himself a “game-time decision” and if he plays, he will probably be “limited”. — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) September 6, 2024

Needless to say, his status and availability this weekend is truly up in the air. Similar can now be said for WR Tee Higgins. Playing on the franchise tag and hoping for a payday next March, a hamstring injury puts his playing status against the Patriots in question.

Zac Taylor says “we’ll see” on Tee Higgins (hamstring) playing status for Sunday. Said he “tweaked it a little” Thursday. pic.twitter.com/RoyB3bRL6v — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) September 6, 2024

Higgins sounded optimistic in speaking to reporters yesterday and likely has a better than 50-percent chance of playing. Still, the Bengals being unsure of the status of their top two receivers is an unsettling feeling so close to kickoff. Steelers fans and the uncertainty over QB Russell Wilson and his calf injury can relate.

If Chase and Higgins are limited or don’t play, the Bengals will rely on a young group of wide receivers to step up. Second-year players in Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas will be thrust into more prominent roles. Rookie third-round pick Jermaine Burton may also see an elevated role, though there are reported concerns about his off-field habits that have compromised his earning the coaching staff’s trust. The pressure would fall on QB Joe Burrow to make the offense go until Chase and Higgins are fully back in the lineup.

The Bengals even have changes at running back, trading veteran Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason. They brought in Zack Moss in free agency while second-year back Chase Brown could have a sizeable role after showing big-play ability as the rookie.

Though no game in the NFL is easy, facing the New England Patriots is a small source of comfort. The Patriots were one of the league’s worst teams a season ago and are starting over under new head coach Jerod Mayo. Still, that makes them unpredictable and could threaten Cincinnati with a loss. If Pittsburgh can take care of business this week in Atlanta, it could have a head start in the AFC North.