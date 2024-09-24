Bengals OT Trent Brown Carted Off With Apparent Knee Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals are in search of their first win on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, but they potentially suffered a significant blow to their team with OT Trent Brown suffering what appears to be a significant knee injury. He was carted off the field after what looked like a relatively routine block.
Below is a video of the play that the injury occurred on, shared by Tanner Phifer on X.
Brown just joined the Bengals this season in free agency to help protect Joe Burrow. He was previously on the New England Patriots for three seasons. Brown signed a one-year, $4,750,000 contract with the Bengals.
The Bengals quickly ruled him out of the game.
The former Pro Bowl tackle was set to be a big part of their offense in 2024, but now they will have to turn to rookie OT Amarius Mims at right tackle.
Mims is a tackle that many Steelers fans should be familiar with as he was heavily linked to the Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected two picks before the Steelers, who ended up taking OT Troy Fautanu. The Bengals are fortunate to have a contingency plan in place with a first-round pick, but Mims was viewed as a very raw prospect coming out with just eight starts.
He is a physical freak that might need time to develop, but he did look pretty good in the preseason.
The Steelers won’t play the Bengals for the first time this season until Week 13 on the road in Cincinnati. They will also play them at the end of the season in Week 18. Usually the cart coming out indicates a season-ending injury, but we will see in the coming days how serious the injury was. If that is the case, then the Bengals will have Amarius Mims versus T.J. Watt, assuming he is still in the lineup and healthy by then.