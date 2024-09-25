Bengals CB Says Zac Taylor Told Him To Stop Giving Opponents Bulletin Board Material, Calling Washington A ‘Nice College Offense’

Cincinnati Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt is developing a habit of putting his foot in his mouth early in his career. Already this season, he has cast aspersions on multiple teams against which he went on to lose. While he is a talented defender, the reality is the Bengals’ passing defense is not holding up, including himself.

Prior to the Bengals’ game against the Washington Commanders, Taylor-Britt said of rookie QB Jayden Daniels that they refrain from asking him to do too much. “They don’t make him do a lot. They keep it really simple for him. Nice college offense”.

Then, of course, Daniels led a 38-point effort, defeating the Bengals in a shootout. Daniels went 21-of-33 for 254 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He quite frankly looked even better than that, also rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown. And Terry McLaurin burned Taylor-Britt for a 55-yard catch.

Jayden Daniels into a BUCKET. Commanders are playing ball folks. pic.twitter.com/PHc282SGZq — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 24, 2024

After the game, Cam Taylor-Britt admitted that play was on him even if he expected help. But he didn’t walk away from his comments, saying that the Commanders beat the Bengals exactly how he said they would. Again, he referenced Daniels doing in the game what he did well in college.

But Taylor-Britt also acknowledged that his mouth has gotten him into trouble, including at home. “We already talked”, he said, referring to head coach Zac Taylor, about his pregame comments serving as bulletin board material. “He said, ‘Just don’t speak on the other team’. And also, my comments, I didn’t feel like they were jumping at the other team or anything. But most definitely, it won’t happen again”.

Cam Taylor-Britt with no regrets postgame. pic.twitter.com/99DypwlAf1 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 24, 2024

The previous week, he ran his mouth against the Kansas City Chiefs. Of rookie WR Xavier Worthy, he said, “He can run straight … He can’t do too much else, so that’s about it”. Worthy did not catch a pass against him on one target, but Rashee Rice burned him for a 44-yard touchdown. Looked like he did a pretty good job going straight there to me, but I’m not an expert.

Just a beautiful throw by Patrick Mahomes to Rashee Rice for the touchdown 🤩 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/yrQ6dlsUYQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 15, 2024

A 2022 second-round pick, Cam Taylor-Britt had something of a breakout season last year with four interceptions and 11 passes defensed. So far this season, via Pro Football Focus, he has allowed four receptions on eight targets for 108 yards and one touchdown, with two passes defensed.

So far opening his mouth hasn’t worked out for him, and the Bengals don’t need any excuses. They are off to an 0-3 start after the defense made Daniels look like a star. Cam Taylor-Britt is a part of a defense that ranks 26th in passing yards allowed and in points allowed. Zac Taylor is probably wise to ask him to keep his thoughts to himself for a while because they have a ship to right.