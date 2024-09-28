Belichick: Teams That Don’t Bring Extra Help For Steelers Edge Rushers ‘Just Asking For Trouble’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the best edge rushers in the league in Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, and during a film breakdown on Inside The NFL, former NFL head coach Bill Belichick said that teams who don’t bring extra help to block the two of them are asking for trouble.

“These teams that just let Highsmith and Watt run the edge and run the corner on ’em with no presence are just asking for trouble,” Belichick said.

Belichick also broke down Nick Herbig’s performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 and said that the Steelers have an “endless line” of players that can rush the passer.

Speaking about this week’s matchup between the Steelers and the Colts, Belichick said the biggest challenge for Indianapolis will be to stop Pittsburgh’s pass rushers.

While Highsmith won’t play this week, he has one of the most advanced array of pass rush moves in the NFL. Watt can win any number of was, while Herbig’s speed off the edge is his calling card. This week, it’ll be Herbig and Watt starting off the edge as Highsmith will miss the game with a groin injury, and the two complemented each other well in the second half of Pittsburgh’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In that game, Herbig’s speed was too much for Los Angeles to handle, as he had two sacks in the second half after replacing Highsmith, and the Steelers will need him to try to replicate some of Highsmith’s production this week.

Belichick said that the “one thing” the Colts have going for them this week against Watt and Herbig is that they’re at home and won’t have to deal with “the stupid Steelers terrible towels.” That doesn’t sound like Belichick has much faith in the Colts winning on Sunday, but Pittsburhg’s pass rush could be a big weapon against Anthony Richardson.

While Richardson is mobile, he’s had issues with accuracy and interceptions this season, and if the Steelers can get him under pressure, those issues could continue in Week 4. Watt has been successful against anyone he’s faced through three weeks, and if Herbig can play the way he did in the second half against the Chargers, then the Colts could be in trouble.

Replacing Highsmith isn’t easy, and Herbig is going to have to show he can rush the passer for a full game after mostly working in a reserve role, but if the two of them can continually get pressure, it may be a long day for Indianapolis.