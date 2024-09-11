‘Been Love Here Ever Since I Left:’ Terrell Edmunds Excited To Be Back With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought back a familiar face in S Terrell Edmunds, signing him off the Jaguars’ practice squad, and Edmunds is relishing his time back in Pittsburgh. Edmunds said he saw a lot of familiar faces when he entered the building and that it’s good to get back on the field with guys.

“Man, it felt crazy yesterday seeing everyone when I walked in. It’s just love. There’s been love here ever since I left. Been in communication with guys. Now, coming back and actually playing on the field with them again, it feels good,” Edmunds said via Aaron Becker of Yardbarker.

Edmunds was a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2018 and a key piece to Pittsburgh’s defense. It’s gotta be fun for him to reunite with the likes of Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, all guys whom he spent extensive time playing alongside. At this point in his career, Edmunds is likely just going to be a depth piece and won’t be the starting-caliber player he once was for the Steelers, but with DeShon Elliott and Fitzpatrick at safety, they don’t need that out of Edmunds.

They just need someone who can rotate in and give the team solid snaps when called upon while also likely serving on special teams. Pittsburgh had a lot of turnover with special teams this offseason, and the group has been shaky thus far, especially on coverage teams. Edmunds can help out in that area.

It’s a solid addition, as bringing in someone who has familiarity with the Steelers and vice versa means there’s less of a learning curve and a need to get up to speed. Edmunds knows how things operate, he knows the abilities of the guys he’s playing around and he knows the defense.

While he might not have a sizable role off the bat or at any point, he can be a valuable contributor on special teams and good depth while assimilating quickly. After a year spent away from Pittsburgh last season in which he had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, I’m sure it’s nice for Edmunds to be back in the place where he’s spent the majority of his career and around guys he’s stayed in touch and remains friends with in Pittsburgh.

Hopefully, he can get it done on the field and work his way into more playing time throughout the course of the season.