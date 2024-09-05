Arthur Smith Praises ‘Unique Player’ Pat Freiermuth: ‘Got A Really Good Feel As A Tight End’

Throughout his tenure as a play-caller in the NFL, new Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator has had quite a bit of success with the tight end position.

Entering his first season with the Steelers as the offensive coordinator, Smith is getting a chance to work with tight end Pat Freiermuth, who is a player that the coordinator has big plans for this season.

In Smith’s tight end friendly offense, Freiermuth could have a monster season in 2024, where he should have the opportunity to be utilized correctly in the passing game, which is something that hasn’t always been the case with him in his first three seasons in the NFL.

For Smith, who spoke to the media Thursday ahead of the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, Freiermuth is a unique player that bring a great feel to the position, particularly in finding space and getting himself open on the field. That trait should help him have quite a bit of success offensively.

“All those guys in that group, but Pat [Freiermuth], he’s a unique player. He got a lot of early success in the league and a lot of success at Penn State. He’s got a great feel space,” Smith said of Freiermuth, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “I imagine he was a good basketball player, probably a stretch four if I had to guess. …We had Jack Doyle in camp when I was a young assistant in Tennessee.

“There are certain things you see, and guys that just get it. They know how to find windows in zone, they know how to set guys up in man. He’s got a really good feel as a tight end, as a space player.”

Early on in his career, Freiermuth had a knack for working himself open, making plays in the passing game. Lsat season though, that wasn’t the case. The middle of the field was hardly utilized in the passing game under former coordinator Matt Canada, and that, in turn, led to limited production from Freiermuth.

But now, in Smith’s offense, Freiermuth will have a large role in the passing game and should once again put himself among the top 8-10 tight ends in the NFL conversation, much like he was in his first two seasons in the league when he was in the process of making history at the position.

Hopefully this season Freiermuth is able to get back to his productive ways and show the league once again just how unique of a player he is at the tight end position.