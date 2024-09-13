Are Steelers Sending Broderick Jones To The Bench?

Are the Steelers sending Broderick Jones to the bench to make room for Troy Fautanu?

So, funny story. Steelers fans got all excited on Wednesday when Dan Moore Jr. sat out practice, leaving Broderick Jones at left tackle and Troy Fautanu at right tackle. Well, turns out that didn’t mean all that much. Moore returned to practice yesterday, and to the starting left tackle spot.

And according to reports, Fautanu, the rookie, remained at right tackle, while Jones worked in behind them. If this trend continues, we could see Moore and Fautanu start Sunday’s game with Jones the odd man out.

That’s not even close to being out of left field, but nevertheless, it is a significant development. After all, the Steelers traded up to 14 in the first round last year to draft Broderick Jones. He already entered the starting lineup during his rookie season, and many credit him for helping turn the line around.

Likely in part due to injury, Jones has not been at his best this season, but you don’t often see first-round starters taking a seat. Sure, it happens, but generally not like this. The Steelers do have a slightly unusual situation here, though, with Jones caught in the middle.

The Steelers have fixated on Dan Moore at left tackle and pinned Troy Fautanu to right tackle. Basically, if Moore starts, he has to be on the left; if Fautanu starts, he has to be on the right. Broderick Jones can line up at left or right, but he needs time to adjust from one side to the other.

Because of Fautanu’s knee injury in the preseason, Jones had been stuck working exclusively at right tackle. Plugging the rookie in now gives Jones some time to get that work in at left tackle before he has to start there.

At least that’s one theory, and obviously a legitimate one. The Steelers keep saying Broderick Jones will be the starting left tackle at some point. If he doesn’t start Sunday, then one has to assume he will be at left tackle next, or nowhere.

The Steelers’ 2024 season is approaching, following another disappointing year that culminated in a first-round playoff loss. The only change-up in the annual formula lately is whether they exit early or miss the playoffs altogether. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Does Russell Wilson make them a Super Bowl-caliber team, or are they wasting a year? How will the team continue to address the depth chart?

The regular season is here, following weeks of camp and preseason games. The Steelers made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Some they managed to fill, others not so much. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.