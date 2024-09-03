‘Any Games Against The Black And Yellow’: Terrell Suggs Felt Performances Against Steelers Cemented 2011 DPOY

Terrell Suggs terrorized the Pittsburgh Steelers as a member of the Baltimore Ravens from 2003 to 2018. Suggs was constantly a thorn in the Steelers’ side, being one of the most dominant pass rushers of his era. Suggs retired in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs after adding a second Super Bowl to his resumé, which also includes the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year award. From that incredible season, it seems it was the games against the Steelers that Suggs remembers most fondly.

Appearing on a recent episode of NFL Live on ESPN, Suggs was asked if there was any moment from that 2011 season that he believes cemented winning that award.

“Any games against the Black and Yellow are pretty good,” Suggs said. “I got a pick in that game.”

Suggs was a serious problem for the Steelers in 2011. In the two games the teams played against each other, Suggs had three sacks, a tackle for loss, an interception, and two forced fumbles. The Ravens also beat the Steelers in both of those games, with all three of those sacks coming in a dominant 35-7 Week 1 victory for the Ravens.

The game where he had an interception came in Week 9, which was a much closer game. Suggs picked off Ben Roethlisberger during the Steelers drive to open the second half. The Steelers were only down 6-9 at that point, and they were moving the ball well before Suggs made that play, being deep in Baltimore territory. The Ravens scored on the following drive, making it 16-9.

In a game where the final score was 23-20, that interception by Suggs was probably the difference maker. It’s a splash play that seems to have stuck with him and helped his DPOY case that year.

Suggs helped define the brutal nature of the rivalry between the Steelers and Ravens. Games like those two he had in 2011 are why that rivalry is considered one of the best in NFL history. Even in a blowout, there was still a fierce battle with tons of plays made. In the close game, Suggs was able to help secure his legacy, making the perfect play at the perfect time.

Games between the Steelers and the Ravens aren’t as physical anymore, but that’s because the NFL has put so much more value into player safety. Players like Suggs and James Harrison perfectly encapsulate what it meant to be a member of the Steelers or Ravens in the 2000s and early 2010s. The games today are still just as competitive, though. Hopefully, the Steelers can add a few more wins to their record this year to make up for those two losses Suggs helped hand them.