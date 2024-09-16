Analyst Thinks Arthur Smith’s Designed QB Run Game ‘Leaves A Lot To Be Desired’

Despite the run-game flexibility Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has in QB Justin Fields, much more so than Russell Wilson, one analyst doesn’t think the Steelers have utilized Fields’ legs well. Recapping the state of the Steelers following Sunday’s win 13-6 over the Denver Broncos, analyst Patrick Clayborn thinks Smith needs to start fresh.

“The one thing that has been true for two weeks now with Arthur Smith is the designed Justin Fields run game leaves a lot to be desired,” Clayborn said on NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal. “Justin Fields seems to be at his best running the football on broken plays, on scrambles as well.”

Fields has run the ball effectively over the Steelers’ first two weeks. And he’s run it a lot. Through two weeks, he has 22 carries for 84 yards, numbers that rank second on the Steelers. He’s already set the Steelers’ post-merger record for quarterback rushing attempts, 14 in Week 1. In fact, he nearly has as many rushes as he does completions (30) on the season. For a ball-control Pittsburgh offense, Smith is leaning on Fields’ ability to create on his own.

Clayborn cited Smith’s call late in Sunday’s win as one of his worst, a designed QB wind back run that lost two yards, putting the Steelers in a 3rd and 12. Fields’ ensuing pass was nearly picked and Pittsburgh punted, unable to do much of anything in the second half.

“Just scrap that one. Go ahead and let Fields run the typical read options,” Clayborn said. “That feels like the move to me. Because the straight designed runs aren’t working.”

While that was an ugly call, especially to the short side of the field, Clayborn’s statement is a little broad. Other runs have been effective, like a successful third-down QB power late in the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. And Pittsburgh frankly hasn’t even used much read option despite it being a frequent play repped during training camp.

Regardless of any evaluation over Smith’s play calls, Fields’ legs have been an asset and an extra element for defenses to contend with. He’s made plays out of nothing like avoiding a sure sack and scrambling for a 16-yard gain against Denver. There may be a bit better balance Arthur Smith has to strike and not every call will work but Pittsburgh will lean on Fields’ running ability, designed or otherwise, so long as he remains a starter.