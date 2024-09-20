Analyst: Don’t Be Surprised If Steelers’ O-Line ‘Quietly’ Becomes One Of NFL’s Better Ones

Over the past two seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made their offensive line a priority, and two games into the season, that seems to be paying off.
In this week’s The Athletic Football Show NFL Week 3 Preview, Derrik Klassen pointed to the Steelers’ offensive line as a strength of the team, so much so that he believes the unit may rank near the top of the league by the end of the season.
“I’m mildly optimistic here,” Klassen said. “I think they have already been a pretty good run team. Dan Moore [Jr.] has been kind of a surprise at left tackle. And then their center, right guard situation, Zach Frazier and James Daniels, they are moving people. This could quietly creep up into being one of better offensive lines in the league.”
So far, the Steelers have definitely backed up Klassen’s run game compliments up front. The team is averaging 139 yards on the ground through two games, 22 more than a season ago. The Steelers also have two players, rookie Troy Fautanu and Daniels, who rank in the top 10 at their respective positions in run-block win rate, per ESPN Analytics. Their success, along with the rest of the offensive line, has led them as a team to be in the top half of the league in run-block win rate.
More impressive is the fashion in which they are doing it. Let’s not forget, the offensive line is young and through two games has gone through several changes. The Steelers have been without left guard Isaac Seumalo, perhaps their best overall lineman, and his return — it likely won’t happen until Week 4 at the earliest — will surely give a boost to the unit.
Instability at right tackle is also a hurdle the team has had to overcome through two games. With the ongoing tackle rotation of Broderick Jones and Fautanu, Klassen says the team needs to, “just pick a guy and let’s figure it out.” With Fautanu seemingly settling into that spot, we can expect that to naturally sort itself out.
Frazier has been the gel who has seemingly brought the offensive line together. Already featured in a few Brian Baldinger breakdowns, the rookie center has been a pillar through his first two games. In fact, Pro Football Focus graded him as the second-best center in Week 1 after Frazier allowed no pressures. Similar story for the rookie in Week 2 with The 33rd Team having Frazier without a pressure.
The arrow certainly seems to be trending upward for the Steelers. After years of spending draft capital and money on the offensive line, the Steelers finally seem to be on the right track to building a strong unit.