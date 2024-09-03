‘Acting Like The Browns’: Steelers No. 20 In The Athletic’s Week 1 Power Rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a picture of stability throughout their storied history, but one NFL writer believes that they are acting more like the hapless Cleveland Browns.

That would be The Athletic’s Josh Kendall, who compiles the Power Rankings weekly for The Athletic. In the pre-Week 1 power rankings that he released Tuesday morning, Kendall has the Steelers ranked 20th in the NFL.

“The Steelers are acting like the Browns this preseason. I’m sorry, Pittsburgh fans, I know that hurts. The Steelers have an old quarterback cast off by another team [Russell Wilson] and a young quarterback cast off by another team [Justin Fields],” Kendall writes regarding the Steelers in his power rankings. “They held a quarterback competition in name at least, and then declared Wilson the starter while leaving the door open for Fields to get playing time.

“It all feels a little squishy for the Steelers, who have prided themselves on being resolute throughout their history.”

Comparing the Steelers to the Browns based on the way their quarterback situation has been handled feels like a bit of a reach, but it’s never good to be compared to the Browns in any facet, period.

Yes, the Steelers took advantage of how affordable Russell Wilson was in free agency and then struck while the iron was hot in a trade for Justin Fields, taking advantage of a low cost via trade in that situation as well, with the Bears holding the No. 1 pick and needing to move on from Fields.

But that doesn’t make them like the Browns. Remember, Cleveland famously went through 20-plus starting quarterbacks, spent high draft picks on a number of them, and struck out time and time again. The jury is still out on Deshaun Watson, too, whom the Browns gave $230 million fully guaranteed and traded numerous draft picks for.

The Steelers’ quarterback situation this offseason was an interesting one with Wilson and Fields. While many wanted it to be a true QB competition, it really wasn’t one, with Wilson brought in as the starter and remaining in the pole position, even with a calf injury.

The Steelers feel very good about the quarterback room moving forward, at least on paper. Time will tell if it’s worthwhile on the field. It shouldn’t be anything like what the Browns have experienced though.