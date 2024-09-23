‘A Good Athlete, Man’: Former NFL DL Beau Allen Praises Steelers OLB Nick Herbig For Dominant Outing

It’s not often that a backup, rotational outside linebacker gets much love nationally. But thanks to his dominant performance in just 19 snaps Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers second-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig is getting his flowers.

Herbig, who came into the game for the injured Alex Highsmith, took over in the second half, generating three pressures and two sacks, also recording a strip-sack of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Wisconsin product broke out in a major way, building off yet another dominant preseason. In the process earned praise from former NFL defensive lineman Beau Allen.

On the latest episode of former NFL defensive end Chris Long’s “Green Light Podcast” Allen called Herbig a “good athlete” and a “good dude” overall and was happy to see him have the success that he had.

“It was physical, man. It was fun to watch. I’ve been talking a lot about Wisconsin linebackers. Herbig had a great game,” Allen said, according to video via the show’s podcast page. “Came in for Highsmith. There’s a pair of pretty good rushers there from Wisconsin that are in Pittsburgh. But he had four pressures, two sacks on eight pass-rush reps.

“That’s basically, you’re winning over half of your pass-rush reps as a backup. So want to give Herbig some love. He’s a good dude. He’s a good athlete, man.”

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that Allen is a former Wisconsin player, too, playing there from 2012-14. So he has to keep it in the family. But Herbig was downright dominant on Sunday and deserves all the praise he gets.

As Allen mentioned, Herbig was on the field for just eight pass-rush reps, and still generated three pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and had the two sacks. He was outstanding, grading out at 95.5 overall from PFF as a pass rusher.

It helps that he’s able to learn and grow behind fellow Wisconsin product T.J. Watt and Highsmith. Together, the trio is pretty darn good. And when the Steelers needed him most due to Highsmith’s groin injury, Herbig was up to the task and produced in a major way.

That production didn’t just come as a pass rusher. Herbig had some good reps against the run on Sunday. He played with his hair on fire, flying around making plays and earning praise from Watt after the game.

It remains to be seen how long Highsmith will be out, especially after he aggravated the groin injury he suffered in training camp. But the Steelers can take some solace in the fact that Herbig has proven he can produce in a major way as a game-changing pass rusher off the edge.

Check out the full episode of the Green Light Podcast below.