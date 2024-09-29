2024 Week 4 Steelers Vs. Colts Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

To put things lightly, the first half did not go as planned for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Indianapolis Colts came out energized and ready to go and the Steelers floundered for much of the half. On all three scoring drives for the Colts, the Steelers had opportunities to turn the ball over. Joey Porter Jr. dropped two interceptions and Patrick Queen failed to recover a fumble right in front of him.

They now trail 17-3 and have a number of worrisome injuries they are dealing with. OLB Nick Herbig, OG James Daniels, and RB Cordarrelle Patterson all suffered ankle injuries. Meanwhile, QB Anthony Richardson suffered a hip injury and was ruled out.

Patteron was the Steelers’ only source of offense, so his departure is not great with Jaylen Warren ruled out on Friday.

On the positive side of things, Chris Boswell nailed a 50-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game. The Steelers get the ball after halftime, so they have a chance to claw their way back.

START OF 2ND HALF

The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, offsides on the defense. 1st and 5, Harris off left tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 2, Justin Fields didn’t see anything downfield and tried to scramble before getting sacked. 3rd and 3, Fields to George Pickens for 9 yards.

1st and 10, delay of game. 1st and 15, Harris up the middle for no gain. 2nd and 15, Fields complete to Darnell Washington for 11 yards. 3rd and 4, Fields fired over the middle for Pat Freiermuth, but it was deflected into the air and incomplete.

The punt went 36 yards to the 12-yard line. Now, can the Steelers’ defense adjust and make things happen?

1st and 10, Jonathan Taylor off right tackle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Taylor off left tackle for 1 yard. 3rd and 5, Flacco scrambled for 4 yards. The punt was returned by Austin for 30 yards to the 33 yard line.

Great return by Calvin Austin III #steelers pic.twitter.com/junz2OpjLv — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 29, 2024

The offense wasted the opportunity with a three-and-out with Fields fumbling on a 20-yard sack. The ruling stood after replay. His elbow was down and they let that play stand? That is a very rough call for the Steelers.

Here is that AWFUL play ruled a fumble by Fields #steelers pic.twitter.com/m6OKibRXKD — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 29, 2024

Fields hadn’t been killing the Steelers with his play through two games, but now that he is forced to throw the ball more, it seems he is starting to show some of the issues that plagued him. Too many sacks, and now the ball security.

1st and 10, Flacco sacked by Beanie Bishop Jr. and Cam Heyward for a loss of 6. 2nd and 16, Flacco complete to Alec Pierce for 9 yards. 3rd and 7, Taylor up the middle for 3 yards. The defense forced a field goal, but now it will be a three-possession game once again. The field goal is no good. The Steelers get the ball back at the 36.

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Fields complete to Pickens for 38 yards!

1st and 10, Fields complete to Harris for 11 yards.

1st and goal, Mason McCormick called for a false start. 1st and goal from the 11, Fields scrambled for 6 yards. 2nd and goal from the 5, incomplete to Pickens with the defender all over him. No flag. 3rd and goal, Fields tucked it and ran it in for a touchdown. 17-10 Colts.

Some how, some way, the Steelers are within a score before the end of the third quarter.

1st and 10, Flacco incomplete under pressure. 2nd and 10, Flacco nearly sacked by Heyward, but he somehow tossed the ball away. 3rd and 10, Flacco complete to Pittman for 12 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Trey Sermon up the middle for no gain. 2nd and 10, Flacco incomplete and Minkah Fitzpatrick called for a big penalty. What an awful call. AD Mitchell was pulling up on the route or it probably wouldn’t have been called.

They flagged Minkah for this. What was he supposed to do here? #Steelers pic.twitter.com/bLxMQocDMf — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 29, 2024

1st and 10, Jonathan Taylor off right tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Flacco complete to Taylor and DeShon Elliott tackled the catch for no gain. 3rd and 7, Flacco complete to Downs for 25 yards with Nick Herbig in coverage.

1st and 10, Flacco incomplete to Mitchell near the end zone. 2nd and 10, Flacco incomplete to Pittman. 3rd and 10, Flacco complete to Alec Ogletree in the middle and he was wide open for a touchdown. 24-10 Colts.