2024 Week 4 Steelers Vs. Colts Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the road for the third time out of their opening four games. This time, against Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers have the No. 1 ranked defensive line and the No. 1 overall defense, while the Colts have the No. 1 offensive line and one of the most potent rushing attacks.

It will be the first time the Steelers have played against Richardson as he was already injured last season when the two teams played. The Steelers defense have been talking about him all week and how it changes their rules with how they attack him as a passer.

Both teams are short some key players. The Colts are missing DE Kwity Paye and CB Kenny Moore II, while the Steelers are without RB Jaylen Warren and OLB Alex Highsmith.

Lucas Oil Stadium has a retractable roof and windows, and they are closed up like a dome for this game with some light rain and wind on the forecast.

If you have never joined us for a game thread before, welcome! I post play-by-play updates, video highlights, injury news and more. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the game for the latest. Join the discussion at the bottom of the page in the comment section where fans gather every week to talk about the game in real time.

Mason McCormick is going to start in place of Spencer Anderson, per Gerry Dulac, but there will be another rotation like last week. Isaac Seumalo is getting closer to his return, so this could be McCormick’s only start of the season.

Rookie Mason McCormick will start at left guard today vs Colts. Spencer Anderson will rotate in. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 29, 2024

Steelers Inactives

QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

WR Roman Wilson

CB Darius Rush

RB Jaylen Warren

LB Alex Highsmith

OG Isaac Seumalo

TE MyCole Pruitt

Colts Inactives

QB Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB)

WR Anthony Gould

CB Kenny Moore II

DE Kwity Paye

T Blake Freeland

C Ryan Kelly

DE Genard Avery

The Steelers won the toss and elected to defer. The Colts will start out the game on offense.

START OF GAME

The kickoff went for a touchback.