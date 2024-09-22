2024 Week 3 Steelers Vs. Chargers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

This game is going about how everybody predicted it would. The score is just 10-7 after the first half. Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have flashed their ability to move the ball through the air, which could set up their ground and pound offense over the second half. Justin Fields scored the only touchdown of the day for the Steelers with a 5-yard scramble.

The Steelers will get the ball back in the second half with a chance to take the lead or at least tie it up. There have been quite a few notable injuries in this game so far. Alex Highsmith is doubtful to return with a groin injury, Cory Trice Jr. had a groin injury early, and Joey Bosa is dealing with a hip.

The Steelers’ pass rush has to start getting home on Herbert with his ankle injury. They should be able to find a sack or two in the second half after a couple that they missed in the first half.

START OF 2ND HALF

The kickoff resulted in a touchback. Spencer Anderson is back in the game.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. 3rd and 1, Warren up the middle for one yard.

1st and 10, Harris tackled for a loss of 4. 2nd and 14, Fields complete to Scotty Miller, who broke a tackle for 11 yards. A face mask penalty tacked 15 onto the play. Joey Bosa was ruled out of the game.

1st and 10, complete to Pat Freiermuth for 18 yards, but illegal formation called it back. That is a 23-yard swing. 1st and 15, Fields incomplete to Cordarrelle Patterson with a great play by Alohi Gilman. 2nd and 15, Fields complete to Harris for 1 yard. 3rd and 14, complete to Calvin Austin III up the middle for 25 yards. He was shot out of a cannon. They are in no-huddle offense.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for no gain. 2nd and 10, a toss to Harris for a loss of 3. 3rd and 13, incomplete to Austin in the end zone. The throw was off target. Boswell’s field goal was good. 10-10 Even.

The kickoff was bobbled by Derius Davis, and Rodney Williams brought him down at the 12-yard line.

1st and 10, Herbert incomplete to Fehoko. 2nd and 10, Herbig strip-sacked Herbert, but the Chargers recovered. 3rd and 15, incomplete to Ladd McConkey. The Steelers’ offense should get great field position to take control of the game. The punt went 39 yards and had five yards tacked onto the fair catch because of a Chargers gunner running out of bounds.

1st and 10, from the 41-yard line. They only need a handful of yards to be in Boswell gield goal range. Fields’ pass was tipped and Bud Dupree intercepted the ball. Fields has his first turnover as a Steeler.

1st and 10, Elandon Roberts blitz gets home for a 9-yard sack. 2nd and 19, J.K. Dobbins for 1 yard tackled by Nick Herbig. Justin Herbert limped off the field and Taylor Heinicke checked in (instead of Easton Stick). 3rd and 18, T.J. Watt tackled Dobbins for a gain of just 4. Great response to the interception. They sacrficied a lot of field position, but still a big response.

Easton Stick is warming up on the sideline. Maybe that is just because he is one play away from going in, but we will see if Heinicke takes the field next.

1st and 10, Najee Harris gained 3 up the middle. That was a great, tough run by Harris. 2nd and 7, complete to Freiermuth for 3 yards. That was a great tackle by Alohi Gilman. 3rd and 4, complete to Freiermuth up the middle for 15 yards and unnecessary roughness called on Derwin James to tack on 15.

1st and 10 from the Chargers’ 49-yard line, Harris up the middle for 6 yards. Another great run for Harris. 2nd and 4, Fields was sacked by James. 3rd and 10, complete to Pickens, but roughing the passer gave a free conversion.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 3 yards, but illegal formation calls it back. 1st and 15, Fields complete to Cordarrelle Patterson for 6 yards. 2nd and 9, Harris off the right end for 7 yards. 3rd and 2, Fields sacked, but a flag on the play. Defensive holding bailed the Steelers out once again.

1st and 10, Mason McCormick reported as eligible. Harris up the middle for 1 yard.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 10-10 EVEN

2nd and 9, Harris somehow made it back to the line of scrimmage for no gain. 3rd and 9, incomplete to Pickens. Settling for a field goal is rough after the penalties gifted so many first downs, but they should take the lead. Boswell’s field goal is good. 13-10 Steelers.