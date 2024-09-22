2024 Week 3 Steelers Vs. Chargers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their home opener at 1:00 p.m. ET against the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle between two undefeated AFC teams. The Steelers have only advanced to 3-0 in three seasons over the last 25 years, so this would be a pretty significant win and one that could make the quarterback decision more difficult with Justin Fields leading the team while Russell Wilson is out injured.

The Steelers got some unfortunate news on Saturday with first-round OT Troy Fautanu suffering a significant injury that landed him on IR. This injury happened during Friday’s practice, so Broderick Jones will not only get the opportunity to bounce back but also be the right tackle for the foreseeable future. That could spell trouble in Week 3 against the excellent edge-rushing trio of Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Bud Dupree. He should see a little of all three, but Bosa has primarily been lining up as the left outside linebacker.

QB Justin Herbert’s status has been up in the air since last week’s ankle injury. He told the media it was a high-ankle issue, which usually means a player isn’t playing for a few weeks. He is reportedly going to play, but at way less than 100 percent health. That could be an issue against this very strong Steelers defensive front.

If you have never joined us for a game thread, welcome! I will be posting play-by-play updates, video highlights, injury updates, and more. You can refresh the page throughout the game for those updates. Also, be sure to check out the comment section at the bottom of the screen to join the discussion with other Steelers fans.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

G Isaac Seumalo

TE MyCole Pruitt

WR Roman Wilson

S Terrell Edmunds

CB Darius Rush

Chargers’ Inactive Players

WR Joshua Palmer

LB Junior Colson

CB Tarheeb Still

RB Kimani Vidal

OL Jordan McFadden

DL Justin Eboigbe

The Steelers won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. They will start on defense.

START OF GAME

The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, JK Dobbins rushed for 2 yards before taking a huge hit from ILB Patrick Queen. Queen was mouthing off to his former teammate a bit. 2nd and 8, Dobbins gained 2 yards again with Keeanu Benton making the tackle. 3rd and 7, Herbert complete to Dobbins for 3 yards with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Beanie Bishop Jr. rallying to the tackle. A quick three-and-out for the Chargers. The punt was downed at the 5-yard line, but illegal formation forces a do-over on the punt.

Calvin Austin III called for a fair catch at the 21-yard line.

1st and 10, Fields dropped back with some deep routes, but he scrambled for 4 yards. Joey Bosa was banged up on the play, but he looks to be mostly fine. 2nd and 6, Harris swallowed up at the line of scrimmage for just 1 yard. 3rd and 5, Fields lost two yards after tucking the ball to run. Broderick Jones didn’t go the right direction and blew the play. Corliss Waitman’s punt went 52 yards to the 24.

Joey Bosa just left the field with trainers — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 22, 2024

Cory Trice Jr. is also in the blue tent. Hopefully nothing serious, but I will pass along any further info as it comes in.

So far the Steelers-Chargers defensive battle seems to be playing out.

1st and 10, Herbert was under pressure and took a big hit, but he completed the pass to Will Dissly for 7 yards, brought down by Donte Jackson. 2nd and 3, it was an aborted snap and Herbert recovered. 3rd and 6, Herbert was hit and nearly sacked, but Joe Alt was called for a hold to bring back the 14-yard gain to Ladd McConkey. 3rd and 16, Beanie Bishop Jr. tackled the catch for a gain of just 8. Another three and out. The punt went 63 yards and Austin returned it 13 yards to the 24.